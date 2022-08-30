Trump’s Truth Social is not approved for the Google Play Store over content moderation concerns

Google has not approved former President Donald Trump’s Truth social platform for the Google Play Store over content moderation concerns, the Alphabet-owned tech giant said.

“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standards policies in their current app submissions and reiterated that having an effective system for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play, Google has issued a The statement said, According to Multiple reports.

“Last week Truth Social acknowledged our feedback and said they are working on addressing these issues.”

USA Today has reached out to Google for more information.

The delay was first reported by Axios.

The app was launched on Apple’s App Store in February. According to multiple reports, Android users make up about 40% of smartphone users in the United States.

Trump Media & Technology Group, parent company of Truth Social, said in a press release that it has “worked in good faith with Google to ensure that the Truth Social Android app complies with Google’s policies without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech.”

Trump announced last October that he would launch Truth Social, which debuted in February. The former president was banned from Twitter and Facebook following riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, which attempted to disrupt congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election.