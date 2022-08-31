Trump’s team may have hidden or moved classified materials

Enlarge this image toggle signature Greg Lovett/AP

Greg Lovett/AP

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Tuesday it has uncovered attempts to obstruct an investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying “government records were likely hidden and removed” from a vault on the property.

The allegation was made in a court hearing Tuesday night, which outlined the most detailed timeline to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump officials over the existence of Mar-a-Lago documents.

The department says Trump’s lawyers told them in June that all the records that came from the White House were stored in one place – the Mar-a-Lago vault – and that “there were no other records stored in any private office space.” or elsewhere in the Premises and that all available boxes have been searched.”

However, during a search earlier this month, agents found classified documents in both the pantry and the former president’s office, including three classified documents found not in boxes but on office desks.

The filing responds to a request by Trump’s legal team for a special craftsman to examine documents seized during an Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. US District Judge Eileen Cannon will hear arguments on the matter.

Trump’s lawyers last week asked for the appointment of a special master who would be tasked with reviewing the records made and canceling documents protected by legal privilege claims. Cannon said Saturday that she “tentatively intended” to nominate such a person, but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.

On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially sensitive documents and identified “a limited set of materials that could potentially contain attorney and client confidential information.”

As a separate event, Trump’s legal team has grown with the addition of another lawyer. Chris Kise, a former Solicitor General of Florida, has joined the legal team representing Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the move by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. Kise did not respond to messages asking for comment.