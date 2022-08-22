Trump’s Save America PAC pays Smithsonian $650K for portrait promoting former president’s agenda

Former President Donald Trump’s leadership PAC gave $650,000 to the Smithsonian Institution to pay for portraits of himself and former first lady Melania Trump, financial documents show.

Save America paid the money to the museum on July 14 Filing Saturday night with the Federal Election Commission.

Linda St. Thomas, chief spokeswoman for the Smithsonian, said the museum’s National Portrait Gallery solicits private donations to pay for all portraits of all presidents.

The portrait gallery raised $750,000 from about 300 donors to pay for portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, St. Thomas said. She also pointed out List Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush among the dozens of donors who contributed portraits.

“Two artists have been hired. One for each portrait,” St. Thomas said. “Names will be released closer to the paintings’ unveiling, as is the museum’s tradition. Funding supports artists’ fees, shipping, framing, installation and events.”

“The portrait is a work in progress,” she said. “The timing of the artwork has not yet been determined.”

Save America is a leadership PAC registered with the Federal Election Commission that has raised money through fundraising False claims of stolen 2020 election.

The PAC has spent money on lawyers connected to Trump and his inner circle, donated to candidates who are Trump allies, and paid Melania Trump’s longtime fashion designer $60,000.

Most recently, a fundraising vehicle affiliated with Save America sought to raise money from the FBI’s search of Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago.

