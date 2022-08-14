Trump’s name isn’t on the ballot Tuesday, but he has a big thumbs up

Toggle caption Chet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

This Tuesday brings the second round of important primaries for congressional and statewide offices, and big-name candidates are likely to lose.

But next week’s news won’t focus on those household-familiar names or what their losses mean for their states. The focus will be on what those results could mean for Donald Trump.

That’s all the more remarkable considering that this could be the last bid for seats in Congress for two of the most famous women in American politics, Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sarah Palin of Alaska.

Cheney is the vice chairman of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and has often been the sharp point of the spear for that investigation. Until she voted to impeach Trump in January 2021, she was on track to someday become the first Republican woman to become speaker of the House. She may also be a presidential candidate in 2024.

Cheney, of course, former Vice President Richard B. She is also the daughter of Cheney, who served two terms (2001-2009) in the White House and has been described as the No. 2 most powerful executive in US history. The former vice president has announced Advertising and video In which he appears in a cowboy hat and supports his daughter and dismisses Trump’s claims about the 2020 election. The tag line is: “Only a coward would lie to his supporters.”

Sarah Palin is, of course, Sarah Palin

In 2008, GOP nominee John McCain was the first woman on the national ticket of either of the two major parties to run for vice president. She gave one of the most memorable speeches in the party’s recent history in St. Petersburg. Paul headlined a rally that summer and a PAC rally in the fall that in many ways anticipated Trump’s own.

Before that she was the governor of Alaska and has since been a reality TV star, though her career has been far less successful than Trump’s. She has also been a Fox News contributor and contestant on “The Masked Singer” before her current campaign.

She is now running for the seat held for 49 years by the late Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican member of Congress in history. If she wins Tuesday’s special election, she will serve out her term and be nominated for a full term beginning in 2023 with a primary vote on the same ballot.

Just a year ago, the prospect of both Cheney and Palin serving in the same chamber of Congress at the same time was enough to attract media attention of all levels of sophistication.

Since first names and last names that fit easily into headlines are sure to be click-bait, both would have driven traffic for years. This would have been especially true if one or the other or both had run for president in or after 2024. And even if neither does, there will be an automatic mention for vice president in 2024 or later.

It’s still possible, but events at both the state and national levels have made him less likely to enter the House next year.

Loss or launch for Liz?

Another time — say a cycle ago — Cheney will give another GOP nod to the seat he first won in 2016 and has held ever since. She is expected to win in November with more than two-thirds of the vote, as she has three terms.

But this time, she’s expected to lose badly to state Legislator Harriet Hageman, who is leading in the polls — with Hageman leading by 30 points, according to a University of Wyoming poll published on August 12.

Trump endorsed Hageman on the day she announced she would run again in September 2021, a swift move that helped freeze out other Republican contenders who split the anti-Cheney vote.

“We love President Trump here,” Hageman says, thanking him for coming to the state for her. Trump has followed through on his vow to oppose the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January 2021 (two survived their primaries, three lost, and four others did not seek re-election).

Hageman was a strong supporter of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential aspirations in 2016, at the time dismissing Trump as “racist and xenophobic.” She now says she was a victim of lies told by Democrats and Liz Cheney about Trump at the time, but now considers him “the greatest president of my lifetime.”

In interviews, Cheney has strongly suggested that she has already accepted the decision of Wyoming voters but is not ready to end her career. After finishing her current term, observers have suggested she could be an anti-Trump campaigner in a 2024 field of pro-Trump Republicans — perhaps even including Trump himself.

While no data exists to suggest Cheney could still win on Tuesday, her candidacy has drawn unprecedented support from outside the state and even from longtime opponents. Led by former Gov. Mike Sullivan, many Wyoming Democrats are expected to change their party registration (as state law allows on primary day) to vote for Cheney. But there are unlikely to be enough of these to make a difference.

Trump’s support may have eroded slightly in Wyoming, where he twice received 70% of the vote. But that decline may have ended when the FBI raided his home in Mar-a-Lago on August 8. Republicans in Wyoming, elsewhere, rallied behind the former president this past week, denouncing the search as politically motivated.

Trump states bloodshed after FBI search.

Impeded by the voting system

But even this latest rally around Trump isn’t enough to save Palin.

She supports him and recently dialed for one of her rallies on the day his house was raided. What’s holding Palin back isn’t her relationship with a former president, it’s the voting system.

Alaska has an open primary that lists all candidates together, regardless of party. In the first round of voting this spring, there were 48 candidates on the ballot. Palin, not surprisingly, came in first with 27% overall. She has often complained that she “got the most votes” and should not be subject to a second round of voter evaluation.

But under Alaska’s system, Palin would face a second round of voting that includes the top four finishers from the first round. One of the top four in the June poll has dropped out, but Palin still faces two opponents in a runoff Tuesday, along with another Republican. He is Nick Begich III, the grandson of the last person to hold the seat before Young. His grandfather was a Democrat who was lost in a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness in 1972; His uncle Mark, also a Democrat, was a one-term US senator.

A third candidate this Tuesday is Mary Peltola, a former state legislator who is the daughter of a Yupik Eskimo. A Democrat who has emerged as a force in her own right could win a majority of first-place votes on Tuesday. But that will not be the end of the story, because number one plurality is not enough.

politics In times of national division, polarization is part of the primary problem

Alaska recently instituted a new rank-selection system, similar to the system used in Maine and New York City and elsewhere. It allows each voter to vote for more than one candidate, ranking them in order of preference.

If no one gets more than 50% on the first count, the two with the most first-place votes go to an “instant runoff” – the number of their respective second place If a candidate has enough advantage in the second tally of votes, he can make up for the shortfall in the first.

because Third place At this point votes are the kiss of death, a contest less than a popularity contest. Popularity A candidate who is most liked by some but least liked by others will not win.

Negative weight can be high

One argument for the ranked-choice system is that it encourages candidates to be more favorable and discourages negative publicity.

But Begich’s ads were hard on Palin. One says “She left Alaska to become a celebrity.” “Vote smart, not Sara,” said another voice. It was widely noted that she lost a candidacy debate at a fundraiser in Minnesota this summer.

And while she was a charismatic force in the 2008 presidential campaign, she hasn’t faced any voters since she quit in the middle of her one term as governor in 2009. Some Republicans still haven’t forgotten how she won a term challenging incumbent Republicans. A recent poll by Alaska Survey Research found that she is viewed unfavorably by 60% of Alaskans, far more than Begich or Peltola.

Polls have shown that voters elsewhere find the system easy to use and like the opportunity to have more than one choice. Trump, for his part, has weighed in on calling the system “crap.”

He might be even less enamored of it after disappointing Palin on Tuesday. She was among the first prominent Republicans to support him in his presidential quest, and he was glad to have him back in the party.

But he might console himself by thinking about Wyoming.