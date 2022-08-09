Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was searched by the FBI in an investigation into the handling of classified documents

Former President Donald Trump says FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida but has not said why.

In a statement, Trump said “the raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

The former president claimed that during the raid, FBI agents “also broke into my safe.”

Federal agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday as part of a federal probe into allegations he removed classified documents from the White House when he left office, two people familiar with the search said.

Trump did not say why the agents showed up at his Florida property but, in an emailed statement, added that “this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

Trump is under investigation by the Justice Department for removing presidential records from the White House and storing them at Mar-a-Lago for a year, a potentially serious violation of law if the records were classified. Trump has denounced that investigation and said he is entitled to the records.

What’s going on at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

Trump also claimed that agents searched his security, but did not elaborate. “They also broke into my safe,” he said in his statement.

Trump and many of his associates are also under investigation by the FBI, Justice Department, Internal Revenue Service and other federal and state agencies for alleged wrongdoing during his four-year administration and related to his various business entities.

Federal law enforcement officials had no immediate comment on whether agents were at Mar-a-Lago and, if so, for what reason.

Findings and probable cause

Under the law, any search would need to be authorized by a judge after there is evidence of probable cause that a crime has been committed, “and there is probable cause to believe that evidence of a crime exists at the location to be searched,” said David Kelly, a former interim U.S. attorney and Southern New York attorney in Manhattan. said the district’s deputy US attorney.

“A judge finding probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed and evidence of that in the president’s own safety is very important,” Kelly told USA Today.

Kelly said the legal protocol is to wait for someone to open the safe, even if Trump is not on the premises during the search, but would have to appoint a proxy to do so.

“He says they broke into his safe. If they want to get into the safe and he doesn’t care what’s in it, why wouldn’t he just say, ‘Okay, go ahead and get into my safe,’ ” Kelly asked.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday.

The FBI and the ‘unprecedented’ raids

Speaking on Fox News, Trump’s son Eric called the discovery “more political persecution of Donald J. Trump. He can’t stand that Americans love him.”

“The idea of ​​the FBI or any other law enforcement agency raiding the home of a former president is stunning, period — and unprecedented. Even for Trump,” said Matthew Delek, a longtime presidential historian who has written extensively on modern-era politics and presidents

“If the FBI or any other federal agencies were to raid the former president’s home, I would assume it would be for a very active criminal investigation or investigation,” Dallek told USA Today. “The FBI usually raids houses for hardened criminals and mobsters. It is an iconic image from decades ago. If the former president’s home is surrounded by FBI or other federal agents, it’s certainly a more iconic image.

More on MAL:DOJ plans to investigate handling of White House records sent to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

The FBI notified the Secret Service in advance of the law enforcement action, indicating they had a search warrant for the property, a person familiar with the action said.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said the Secret Service gave the FBI access to the property but did not participate in the search. The source did not characterize the law enforcement action as a raid, insisting that officials were notified in advance of the FBI’s arrival.

As unprecedented as such action is at the home of a former president, Bradley P. Moss, the national security lawyer, said Trump’s handling of the documents justified the search.

“No one, not even Donald Trump, is above the law,” he says. “Appropriately marked classified documents were taken to Mr. Trump’s personal residence after he left office and were stored unsecured for months. It is a clear violation of the law.”

Last month, it was revealed that federal prosecutors were questioning witnesses about the former president’s behavior as part of an investigation into an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, a person familiar with the matter said.

The action is part of a more aggressive review of efforts by the former president’s allies to interfere in the election by switching fake voters to tilt the vote in key states and to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election.

News in your inbox:Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter here

While the source said prosecutors had recently questioned witnesses about Trump, the man declined to elaborate on the questions.

DOJ Approval of FBI Raid

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN Monday night that the search warrant issued for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence “would have been planned and re-evaluated and legitimately vetted” at the highest levels of the FBI and Justice Department.

“I can’t overemphasize how big a deal this is going to be within the Department of Justice and the FBI,” McCabe said. “This isn’t, you know, some agent showing up at some judge’s door in the middle of the night to get an emergency warrant.”

“This is something that would have been planned and reassessed and legitimately examined from every possible angle by the entirety of the leadership structure of both institutions,” he said.

Attack on the Capitol:Pressure campaign, predictable violence: We are Jan 8. 6 What was learned from the hearing

Trump allies:The investigation into the Georgia election is heating up. Giuliani faces dates with Eastman grand jury

Explaining the process of obtaining a federal search warrant, McCabe said any prosecutor would have to go before a judge “and convince that judge that a federal crime has been committed, and that there is probable cause to believe both that a federal crime has been committed. contained in the premises you described in your warrant request.”

McCabe, now a law enforcement analyst for CNN, was fired by Trump shortly before he planned to retire from the FBI in 2018. He alleged that the shooting was politically motivated.

The investigation into Trump’s actions was first made public as part of the January 6 uprising. via the Washington Post, which mentions four people familiar with the matter.

Trump and 6 Jan. On the wreath

Attorney General Merrick Garland, on NBC News last month, did not exempt Trump from federal investigation in the Jan. 6 investigation, saying federal prosecutors would pursue “anyone who was criminally responsible.”

Chief Law Officer:Garland vowed to pursue charges against ‘anyone’ criminally responsible for January 6 when Trump was pressed.

“We pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland told NBC when pressed about whether that might include Trump. “I will say again that we will hold criminally responsible anyone who attempts to interfere with the lawful, lawful transfer of power from one administration to another.”

“President Trump did not handle classified documents properly. I witnessed that,” former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told USA Today. “I saw him, I don’t know, tear up documents on several occasions, throw some on the floor, Some of them he tore and put in his pocket, some of them he did not tear and put in his pocket.”

Grisham saw Trump tampering with the documents while they were on a plane from Mar-a-Lago to Washington en route to the Middle East.

“They might have been classified, or maybe they weren’t. I don’t know,” she said. “But it’s still a mishandling of documents. Anything the president handles is technically considered sensitive.

Last month, federal investigators searched the home of former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who drafted letters to officials in six states to overturn their election results. And authorities seized the cellphone of John Eastman, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, who developed a plan to single-handedly disenfranchise voters from states won by then-Vice President Pence Joe Biden. Pence refused to undertake such a plan.

Pence’s former chief of staff, Mark Short, has admitted that he testified before a federal grand jury.

Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia grand jury appearance, cites heart condition

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy accused the Justice Department of reaching “an intolerable state of politicization of weapons.”

“When Republicans take back the House, we will immediately oversee this department, stick to the facts and leave no stone unturned.” he tweeted. “Attorney General Garland, save your documents and clear your calendar.”

Several former Trump officials appeared on Fox News and called the search biased and unreasonable.

“It’s unfortunately crossed the Rubicon to an extent where previous administrations are now being investigated … by the next administration,” Matthew Whittaker, a former acting attorney general under Trump, told Fox News. “It’s something (found) in Banana Republic. It’s not the United States of America.”