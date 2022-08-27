New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team responded for the first time to a heavily redacted FBI affidavit released Friday, saying the unredacted one raises “more questions than it answers.”

Trump’s lawyers weighed in on an affidavit filed with the court on Friday, in which they again requested that a neutral third party be appointed to oversee the handling of evidence.

Prosecutors cited the sealing of the amended affidavit as one reason a judge granted his motion for a “special master.”

Trump Raid Search Warrant Affidavit Sealed: Read the Document

“The amended affidavit emphasizes why this motion should be granted because it provides almost no information to understand the movant. why Attacked, or what Taken from his home,” Trump’s legal team wrote.

About 20 pages of the 38-page document have been redacted substantially or completely. At least some information is blacked out on twenty-four pages.

FBI says it has ‘probable cause’ to believe additional classified documents remain at MAR-A-LAGO, affidavit states

“Some of the unanswered lines raise more questions than answers. For example, paragraph 3, in relevant part, states that, as one of the bases for probable cause, ‘presidential records are subject to record retention requirements.'[ing] premise,'” the team argues.

Given the Justice Department’s argument about the sensitivity of the case, significant revisions are expected.

Trump’s legal team continued, “Although the Presidential Records Act is not a criminally enforceable statute — it presents the deeply troubling possibility that President Trump’s home was raided on suspicion that presidential records were on his property.”

Federal judge overturns Trump raid affidavit used to search FBI Mar-a-Lago: Live updates

The affidavit refers to nearly 200 documents with classified markings that Trump has previously turned over. The FBI said in May it inspected 15 boxes of documents Trump gave to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, which contained documents marked classified.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“A preliminary examination of documents bearing classification markings revealed the following approximate numbers: 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, of which 67 documents were identified as confidential, 92 documents were identified as secret, and 25 documents were identified as top secret,” the affidavit said. “Based on my training and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels usually contain NDI.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.