Former President Trump’s legal team has objected to the Justice Department’s proposed nominees to serve as an independent special master to review records seized by the FBI in an unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month.

In a filing Monday, Trump’s lawyers said the former president “opposed the Justice Department’s proposed nominees” and believed “there are specific reasons not to prefer those nominees to serve as special master in this case.”

Trump’s attorneys said the federal judge presiding over the case, US District Judge Eileen Cannon, required a list of proposed candidates, but “did not specify whether to include specific counsel on why certain nominees are unfit to serve. Special master.”

“[Trump] It also submits that withholding grounds for opposition from the public would be more honorable to any party’s candidates, and specifies the court’s desire that the filing states’ nominees receive and consider that information only at such time as “widely publicized and pleading with the court for permission to specifically express our objections to the government.” ”

Trump’s lawyers said the information could be provided “in camera” or “in accordance with the process the court deems most efficient and appropriate.”

“According to that policy, [Trump] We are ready to provide our specific rationale for supporting our nominees if and when ordered by the court,” the filing said.

The Justice Department and Trump’s legal team have presented their preferred candidates to serve as an independent special master to review the records, but the two sides disagree on the scope of that person’s duties.

The Justice Department on Friday submitted the names of two retired judges. The first judge, Barbara Jones, served on the federal bench in Manhattan and served as special master in high-profile cases involving Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen. The second is Thomas Griffith, a former federal appeals court judge for the District of Columbia.

Trump’s team nominated a retired judge, Raymond Deary — a former top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York — and prominent Florida attorney Paul Huck, Jr.

If the parties cannot agree on a candidate, Judge Cannon may appoint the candidate himself.

Trump’s lawyers said they believe the so-called special master will review all the documents seized in the FBI’s search last month. Mar-a-Lago Filter out any records that are protected by executive privilege claims, including records with classification symbols.

The Department of Justice Conversely, it said it does not believe an arbitrator should be allowed to inspect classified records or address potential claims of executive authority.

Fox News’ David Spunt contributed to this report.