Former President Trump’s legal team has opposed a Justice Department proposal to continue its review of classified documents seized by the FBI during last month’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, slamming the entire investigation as “unprecedented and misguided.” No control,” insisting the government has yet to prove the records are “classified.”

In a Monday morning filing, Trump’s legal team wants the Justice Department to “limit the scope of any review of its investigative conduct and to prejudge the outcome, at least with respect to what it deems to be ‘classified records.'”

The Justice Department notified the court last week that it would appeal a ruling from US District Judge Eileen M. Cannon to appoint a special master, and said it would move for a “partial stay” pending its appeal—specifically her review of seized records classified as obstruction of government.

“This investigation of the 45th President of the United States is unprecedented and misleading,” Trump’s lawyers said in the filing. “The uncontrolled document storage controversy, at its core, wrongly seeks to criminalize the government’s possession of its own presidential and personal records by the 45th president.”

Trump’s legal team added that the court orders were “a proper preliminary step in restoring order from chaos.”

“Therefore the government should not be allowed to bypass the process and go straight to a predetermined conclusion,” they wrote.

In the judge’s initial order for the appointment of the special master, Cannon stated that “the special master is responsible for reviewing seized property for personal items and documents and property potentially subject to attorney-client and/or executive privilege claims.”

Canon, however, states that the order “does not preclude a classified review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”), as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of the Preliminary Order.”

Trump’s legal team argued that the Justice Department had “misunderstood” the order and said there was “no indication that any purported ‘classified records’ were disclosed to anyone.”

“In fact, such ‘classified records,’ along with other seized materials, appear to be primarily contained in storage boxes in a locked room at Mar-a-Lago, a secure, controlled-access facility regularly used to conduct official business. During the Trump presidency, the United States, To this day the United States Secret Service monitors,” Trump’s lawyers said.

They argue that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) gives any president “extraordinary discretion to classify all of his or her records as presidential or personal records, and that established case law provides very limited judicial oversight of such classification.”

“The PRA does not yet contain a provision authorizing or authorizing any criminal enforcement,” Trump’s lawyers wrote, instead stating that “disputes regarding the disposition of any presidential record shall be resolved between such President and the National Archives and Records Administration (“NARA”).”

Trump’s legal team argued that the government could “best determine” that certain presidential records should be “returned to NARA.”

“What is clear about all of the seized items is that they belong to President Trump (as his personal property under Rule 41(g)) or to NARA, but not to the Department of Justice,” his attorneys wrote. .

“President Trump clearly has a personal interest in and need for the expropriated property,” they continued. “The record reflects that the material seized from President Trump’s home included not only ‘personal effects of no evidentiary value,’ but also nearly five hundred pages of material that contained attorney-client privilege, as well as medical records and tax and accounting information . . .”

The Justice Department, in its motion last week, argued that Trump “does not have an interest in the purported ‘classified records,'” but “the government has not demonstrated that these records are classified,” Trump’s lawyers explained.

“That matter will be decided later,” Trump’s lawyers said.

“Moreover, under the PRA, President Trump has set forth rights to limit access to his presidential records… and has an absolute right to access (or have his designee access) those presidential records,” his attorneys continued. “These rights are in the interest of President Trump. . Of all the materials seized.”

They added: “Of course, as developed below, President Trump’s declassification of records during his tenure is at his sole discretion.”

Trump and his team dispute the classification and believe the information and records are classified.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department and Trump’s legal team have presented their preferred candidates to serve as an independent special master to review the records, but the two sides disagree on the scope of that person’s duties.

The Justice Department on Friday submitted the names of two retired judges. The first judge, Barbara Jones, served on the federal bench in Manhattan and served as special master in high-profile cases involving Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen. The second is Thomas Griffith, a former federal appeals court judge for the District of Columbia.

Trump’s team nominated a retired judge, Raymond Deary — a former top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York — and prominent Florida attorney Paul Huck, Jr.

Both parties say they will advise Judge Cannon of their positions on the other party’s proposed nominees on Monday, September 12, 2022. If the parties cannot agree on a candidate, Judge Cannon may appoint the candidate himself.

Trump’s lawyers said they believe the so-called special master will review all the documents seized in the FBI’s search last month. Mar-a-Lago Filter out any records that are protected by executive privilege claims, including records with classification symbols.