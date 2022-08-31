Trump’s lawyer John Eastman refuses to answer questions from the Georgia grand jury

John Eastman refused to answer questions under his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Eastman developed a strategy to turn away voters from key states for Vice President Mike Pence.

Eastman’s lawyers argue that he is being punished for unpopular political beliefs.

WASHINGTON – John Eastman, the lawyer who developed former President Donald Trump’s strategy to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, appeared before a Georgia grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election on Wednesday.

Eastman’s Lawyers, Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglatte released a statement That said, they advised him to refuse to answer questions under his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The lawyers declined to disclose the substance of the questions asked.

“By all indications, the District Attorney’s Office has set itself on an unprecedented path to criminalize controversial or unpopular legal principles, presumably hoping that the federal government will follow its lead,” the statement said. “Criminalizing unpopular legal principles goes against every American tradition and would have ended the careers of John Adams, Ruth Ginsburg, Thurgood Marshall and many other American lawyers.”

Eastman previously refused to answer questions from a House committee investigating the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, citing the Fifth Amendment.

A federal judge in California has already ruled that Eastman and Trump more than likely did not act illegally in trying to overturn the election, but neither has been charged criminally.

Eastman’s strategy called for then-Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as Senate president, to deny electors to Biden from seven contested states when Congress counted Electoral College votes. Rejecting the votes would hand the election to Trump or send it to the House of Representatives, where a majority of the Republican delegation could name Trump president.

Pence declined to participate.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia is investigating possible interference and has called witnesses including Eastman, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Trump called Kemp and urged him to “find” enough votes to flip Georgia from Biden to Trump in 2020.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting Trump’s lawyer’s December 3, 2020 appearance before the Georgia state senate in which he offered a video recording of election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. A “suitcase” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of election poll observers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video was discredited by the secretary of state’s office, concluding that “no voter fraud occurred.”

Fulton County officials referred a similar Senate hearing to seek Eastman’s grand jury testimony.

At that hearing, Eastman mentioned plans to assemble alternative slates of voters to support Trump. Trump attorneys, according to court documents, told lawmakers they had a “duty” to change the Democratic Party’s slate of voters, citing unfounded claims of voter fraud in the state.