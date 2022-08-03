New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s been a year and a half since former President Trump left the White House, but the results of the latest round of primaries prove that his enormous grip on the Republican Party remains strong.

The biggest headline from Tuesday’s primaries in five states was a resounding victory for abortion rights activists in Kansas — the first ballot box test of legal abortion after June’s blockbuster, with a conservative majority overturning the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. – Trump-backed candidates came out on top in high-profile contests that drew plenty of national attention.

“Great night in Michigan! Tudor Dixon will be a great governor,” the former president gushed on Truth Social, a social media platform founded by one of his companies.

Dixon, a conservative commentator and former online news host, won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary by double digits and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the key Midwestern battleground state in November.

Trump praised Dixon at a rally he headlined in Michigan in April, but he held off on endorsing her until Friday after a new round of opinion polls showed her growing lead in the race for the Republican nomination. The former president also held a tele-rally on Dixon’s behalf before the primary.

The Democratic Governors Association failed to intervene in the race. The group, which backs candidates in Democratic incumbents and gubernatorial races, spent seven figures trying to unseat Dixon in the final weeks of the primary campaign.

On January 6, 2021, Rep. The former president also scored another big win in Michigan after Peter Meier’s primary defeat.

Meijer, an Iraq war veteran elected to Congress in 2020, has been targeted by the former president over his impeachment vote and comments that Trump is “unfit for office.” Former President John Gibbs, a former software developer, served as acting assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration.

Trump-backer Gibbs downed incumbent Meijer in Michigan’s Goop primary

Gibbs, a staunch supporter of Trump’s repeated unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” due to “massive voter fraud,” narrowly edged Meier in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, on the west side of the state’s Lower Peninsula, for House Democrats. Look at the competition in the November midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which hopes to flip the district from red to blue as it tries to hold onto the party’s razor-thin majority in the chamber in the midterms, sees Gibbs as a weaker general election candidate than Meijer. Additionally, the DCCC intervened in the Republican primary, spending heavily to shore up Gibbs’ conservative credentials.

“John Gibbs won in a landslide in the end. This is not a good time for impeachment,” Trump said.

Meier wasn’t the only House Republican to vote to impeach Trump on Tuesday’s ballot. GOP Reps. Don Newhouse and Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington State face several primary challengers — including candidates backed by Trump. Election results are still being tallied in Washington, and no calls had been made in either race as of Wednesday morning. Washington has a so-called jungle primary, in which the top two vote-getters — regardless of party affiliation — advance to the general election.

The former president also celebrated in Arizona, where some of the candidates he endorsed — and those who strongly supported Trump’s re-litigation in the 2020 presidential election in a state Biden narrowly won — came out on top.

Masters Mande wins GOP Senate primary in battleground Arizona

Trump-endorsed venture capitalist Blake Masters wins GOP Senate primary. Masters’ bid was also supported and heavily backed by his former boss, tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel pumped $15 million of his own money into a super PAC that boosted Masters, who could decide whether the GOP wins back the Senate majority in a key battleground state race in November against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

Mark Finchem – a Trump supporter who claimed the 2020 election was stolen in Pima County, Arizona – won the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

In the gubernatorial primary, the race for the GOP nomination is still too close to call. Former Trump-backed TV news anchor Kari Lake fired back early Wednesday at real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Currin Taylor Robson, who has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and term-limited Arizona Republican Gov. Doug. Ducey.

The Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary is still too close to call

Trump also claimed victory in Missouri’s high-profile and fiery GOP Senate primary, where retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is leading the race for state Attorney General Eric Schmidt.

After teasing Monday that he would endorse the race, Trump declined to choose between Schmidt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who are two of the three leading contenders in the primary race.

Instead, Trump threw his support behind both of them because he supported “ERIC” during the primary.

“Great going “Eric.” Big night. Thanks!” Trump wrote after Schmidt’s victory.

Despite some Trump-backed candidates losing high-profile races this primary season, Tuesday’s primaries proved once again that the former president is the most popular, influential and powerful politician in the GOP as he remains the kingmaker. role in party primaries and appears close to announcing another White House bid in 2024.

“It’s a good night for Trump’s endorsed candidates. His endorsement record in the GOP primaries has been very strong. Sometimes he rides waves and endorses clear winners late, sometimes he creates waves. The more he wins, the more GOP candidates are afraid,” veteran Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak told Fox News. .

Still, Democrats see wins by Trump-backed GOP contenders in Republican primaries as rewards.

In matters to come, Arizona’s GOP Senate nominee has “dangerous beliefs that are outrageous to Arizona and hurt Arizona families — like a national abortion ban without exceptions,” Sen. Kelly’s re-election campaign lashed out at Masters. Rape or obscenity and for privatizing social security.”

Mackowiak noted that “the more Trump drags unproven GOP candidates over the primary finish line, the more he will be responsible for general election wins and losses.”