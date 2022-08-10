New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party is once again on the line in a key gubernatorial primary, and once again the former president’s endorsed candidate has come out on top.

Businessman and former Army Ranger officer Tim Mitchells edged out former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch to clinch Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial nomination, setting up a key November showdown with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a key general election battleground state. Republicans are increasingly targeting Evers as he seeks a second term in office.

“I want to thank President Trump for his support. For this endorsement, it means a lot. It’s a wonderful validation of our meteoric rise in this campaign. He knows we need new leadership in Madison,” said Mitchells, the multimillionaire owner of a construction company who poured millions of his own money into his bid. He said in his victory speech late Tuesday night.

Trump, headlining a rally for Mitchell in Wisconsin on Friday, criticized Kleefisch, a conservative former lieutenant governor who served eight years under Gov. Scott Walker. The former president took to social media after the AP predicted Mitchell’s victory to promote unity in the Republican primary that has been divisive in recent weeks.

“Congratulations to Tim Michels on his victory over an excellent and highly competitive opponent, Rebecca Kleefisch,” Trump wrote. “I know both parties will come together and defeat one of the worst governors in the country, Tony Evers.”

The former president suffered some high-profile gubernatorial losses in this year’s primary season, as candidates he supported lost in Idaho, Nebraska and Georgia, where conservative GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unseated Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue.

But Trump has been on a roll this summer, with gubernatorial candidates he endorsed and supported winning GOP primaries in Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Arizona.

GOP consultant Rick Wylie — who has held senior roles at the Republican National Committee, the Republican Governors Association and the National Republican Senatorial Committee — asserts that “President Trump is driving Republican turnout, period.”

“This race is a toss-up going into Election Day and Michelle’s victory demonstrates President Trump’s ability to rally the base and push his candidate over the finish line. This is a tough race, with Rebecca Kleefisch leading in every major battle. Her network has been strong in Wisconsin over the past decade. Trump rallies have had a huge impact on turnout. shows, and we saw that tonight in Wisconsin,” highlighted Wiley, a past Wisconsin GOP executive director.

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial primary has turned into something of a proxy war between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, effectively facing off against each other for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Pence recently endorsed Kleefisch and traveled to Wisconsin to campaign with her in suburban Milwaukee last week.

Mitchell’s victory was the second consecutive victory for a Trump-backed candidate over a Pence-endorsed contender. Candidate Trump supported in last week’s GOP gubernatorial primary in Arizona was former TV news anchor Carey Lake, a narrow real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Currin Taylor Robson, who Pence supported.

But in May, Pence backed Kemp and headlined a rally with the Georgia governor during Kemp’s landslide victory.

In addition to Pence, two other potential 2024 GOP White House hopefuls, Texas-Sen. Ted Cruz and former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley endorsed Clayfish this summer. Haley campaigned with the former lieutenant governor and helped her raise funds.

While Trump once again enjoyed victory in the gubernatorial primary, his bid to unseat Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos failed.

President Biden narrowly carried Wisconsin as he won the 2020 election, and at his rally on Friday, Trump blasted Voss for not embracing unproven claims that his 2020 loss to Biden was due to massive voter fraud.

While Vos — the state’s longest-serving Assembly speaker — launched a controversial investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election and took the lead in passing a series of bills that would tighten voting access in the state, he has resisted Trump’s repeated calls to try and derail 2020. Election results.

Trump, who days earlier had endorsed Voss’ Republican challenger Adam Stein in the primary, urged those at the rally to “fire Robin Voss.”

But Voss survived, edging Steen by a few percentage points.