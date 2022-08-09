New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he thinks the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home will increase his chances of running for president in 2024.

Graham, RS.C., demanded more information on the motivation for the attack during remarks at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

“At the end of the day I know there’s a tremendous burden on the Justice Department in my view to explain their actions and I hope they do,” Graham said. “I spoke to the President [Trump] Just an hour ago with Henry. One thing I can tell you is that I believed he would run earlier – now I’m stronger in my belief.”

Trump announced on Monday that his palatial Florida residence had been attacked. Sources told Fox News Digital that the search involved items Trump has carried with him since his presidency. Sources also said that the National Archives and Records Administration has referred the case Department of Justice, 15 boxes of classified materials were seized from the house.

A source familiar with the attack told Fox News that the attack happened early Monday morning. Agents brought a “safe cracker” and cracked a “relatively new” safe at Mar-a-Lago, the source said. “There’s nothing to it,” the source told Fox News.

Graham said on Tuesday that the attack was suspicious just three months before a key midterm election, and that there would be “mass outrage” if something like this happened to a Democrat.

“We’re 90 days before the election. The FBI sent agents to the home of a former president, a leading contender for the 2024 nominee, and I want to know why,” Graham said. “I know doing this 90 days before election politics… can you imagine if the roles were reversed here?”

Graham said he doesn’t have a problem with the FBI “writing it big,” but thinks it has a history of poor actions related to Trump, particularly the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which has been proven.

Some members of the Senate GOP leadership made similar comments to Graham, demanding transparency about the search. But Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined to comment when asked about Tuesday’s attack.

At the same time, top congressional Democrats generally refrained from making direct statements in the immediate aftermath of the attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., however, pointed out that law enforcement has a higher evidentiary standard to obtain a search warrant.

“All I know is that it’s in the public domain. I was surprised to see it flash on my phone last night, so I don’t have much to say except that for a visit like that, you need a warrant. . . To have a warrant, you need justification. And no one is above the law, the President of the United States or Not even the former president,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY., attacked the GOP response to Trump’s attack during an appearance on MSNBC Monday, saying many Republicans “have little respect for the law.” However, Schumer did not directly address the FBI raid. A spokesman for Schumer said the majority leader had no further comment on the attack at this time.

A Senate Democratic aide told Fox News Digital that top Democrats in the chamber were waiting for more information on the attack before making significant comments or taking major steps in response.

