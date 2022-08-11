New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A source close to the former President Trump Fox News told Thursday that new reports suggesting the FBI was tipped off about allegedly sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago are “irrelevant.”

Trump and the former president’s representatives have been “cooperating” with the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for over a year, the source claimed.

The source’s comments followed reports that the FBI received a tip indicating that there may be additional classified documents at Mar-a-Lago beyond what Trump turned over.

Trump’s office received a grand jury subpoena in the spring for classified documents taken from the White House when he left office in 2021, a source close to Trump told Fox News that the former president cooperated with the subpoena by turning over the documents. FBI June 3.

DOJ Asks Court to Unseal MAR-A-LAGO Raid Warrant; AG Merrick Garland personally signed off on the Trump search

According to the source, the subpoena was issued to a “custodian of the president” and relates to materials NARA is trying to collect after Trump allegedly took those classified records with him from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago. .

On June 3, the FBI visited Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the requested items Documents in subpoenaThe source told Fox News that Trump is committed to it.

Those investigators toured the Florida resort area where some of the documents were stored, then briefly viewed and seized a small amount of sensitive material. Separate sources told Fox News that federal investigators have spoken to at least one person who may have been circulating more sensitive national security material in that storage room and other areas of the property.

That day, FBI officials asked to see the storage facility where the records were located. FBI personnel were asked to lock the storage room, which was done.

The source said Trump and his staff have adhered to and complied with the Presidential Records Act, which requires the presidential administration to preserve certain documents.

Trump staffers have been interviewed by the FBI in connection with the NARA probe over the past few months.

The FBI interviewed the staff who moved the boxes from the White House, administrative staff and others who helped organize Trump’s departure from the Oval Office and questioned those people about what they were involved in moving.

Targeting Trump: From Russia to Mar-a-Lago, a look at the former president’s investigations

“The reality is, you talk to anybody who’s been part of the administration and left the White House and they’ll tell you it’s always been a chaotic thing,” the source said. “Not surprisingly,” the source added, adding that “it is not unusual for Nara and former administration officials to be in communication about the documents and whether or not they should leave the White House .

“Even though there was an informant who told the FBI that all these things were inside Mar-a-Lago — the FBI can only ask now that the president and his team have been cooperating for a year.” Source added.

Investigators also spoke with at least one witness about the presence of sensitive material left in the Mar-a-Lago basement. Those sources do not classify the person as an “informant” or the information received as a “tip.”

The attack was related to NARA, which Trump said earlier this year He took 15 boxes The president’s records for his personal residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained “classified national security information” and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state.

NARA notified Congress in February that the agency had recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago and had “identified items in the boxes identified as classified national security information.” NARA reported the matter to the Justice Department.

Trump received a subpoena for classified records this spring

Classified material seized by the FBI in Monday’s raid included a letter from former President Obama to Trump, a letter from Kim Jong Un, a birthday dinner menu and a cocktail napkin.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had “personally” approved the warrant for the raid on Mar-a-Lago and filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to seal the property and receipt from Monday’s search. .

Moments after Garland made his rare public announcement from the DOJ, Trump posted his truth to social.

“My attorneys and representatives are fully cooperative and have a very good relationship,” Trump posted. “If we had, the government would have had what they wanted.

“They asked us to put an extra lock on a certain area – done!” he added. “Everything was going well, better than previous presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided at 6:30 in the morning by a large number of agents and ‘security firecrackers.’

“They’re getting ahead of themselves. Silly!”