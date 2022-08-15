New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Former President Trump, after last week’s FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, said he would do whatever he could to “help the country,” he told Fox News Digital. The American people are “not going to stand for another scandal,” he insisted.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Monday morning, for the first time since the raid, Trump said his representatives had offered help to contact the Justice Department amid outrage over the FBI’s unprecedented raid on his private residence last week. Secret records were seized, including some marked top secret. Trump has declassified the records, calling them controversial.

“The country is in a very dangerous state. There’s an outpouring of anger like I’ve never seen before, over all the scams, and these new-year scams and witch hunts, now this,” Trump said.

“If there’s anything we can do to help, I and my people are certainly willing to do that,” Trump said.

“There has never been a time like this when law enforcement was used to break into the home of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — on a scale never seen before. At a very dangerous time,” Trump said.

Trump told Fox News that his team “has yet to hear” from the Justice Department on whether they will accept his offer for aid.

“I think that’s what they want—I’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump said. This is a very dangerous time for our country.

“I will do whatever I can to help the country,” he said.

Trump, reflecting on “years of bogus witch hunts and bogus Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams,” said that “nothing is going to happen to the people who keep this up—nothing is going to happen to them.”

“And then they broke into the president’s house—it was a complete sneak attack—nobody ever thought anything like this would happen,” Trump said.

Trump told Fox News that FBI agents “go in and take whatever they want to take.”

Trump said FBI agents told his team inside the Mar-a-Lago compound to “turn off the camera” and “nobody can go into the rooms.”

“They can take what they want and put in what they want,” Trump said of FBI agents. “My people were asked to stand outside.”

Trump suggested the FBI “can plant anything they want” during the raid.

“People are very angry about what’s going on,” Trump said. “We can do anything to help—because the temperature in the country has to drop. If it doesn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

“The people of this country will not stand for another scam,” he said.

After the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s home, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning of the threats.

In the days since the warrant was executed, there has been an increase in “threats of violence” against FBI and DHS law enforcement, judicial and government personnel, including a “specific threat of a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters,” according to the bulletin.

“General calls” for “civil war” and “armed rebellion” have also increased in recent days on social media.

According to the bulletin, many of the threats were specific, saying, “The FBI and DHS have identified several specific threats and calls to target and kill law enforcement and government officials involved in the Palm Beach search, including a federal judge. Palm Beach has approved a search warrant.”

The threat warning comes after US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unsealed the FBI’s search warrant and the receipt of property from the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. Reinhart signed the warrant on Aug. 5, authorizing the FBI to conduct its search.

According to a property receipt reviewed by Fox News Digital prior to its release, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents identified as “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents,” a Top Secret/Sensitive compartment of information.

If records covered by that government classification level were to reveal human intelligence and information, it could jeopardize relations between the United States and other countries, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also includes national security information related to the day-to-day activities of the President of the United States.

The property receipt also shows that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents, and three sets of classified documents.

The property receipt does not reveal details about any of those records.

The list also includes “leatherbound boxes of documents”, binders of photos, handwritten notes, other documents, other top secret documents, other top secret documents and other records.

The government conducted the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The alleged “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

However, the former president and his team dispute the classification and say they believe the information and records are classified.

The FBI also seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers in its raid, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News on Saturday that the former president’s team was informed that a set of boxes and documents—labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33—were all found in the finale. Page of the FBI’s Property Receipt —Contains information covered by the attorney-client privilege.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and their client confidential.

Sources told Fox News Digital that some of the records may be covered by executive privilege, which authorizes the president of the United States and other officials in the executive branch to withhold certain sensitive advice and communications between the president and senior advisers.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

Sources told Fox News that Trump’s team asked the Justice Department for its position on whether to support a third-party, independent special master to review those records, because of attorney-client privilege, but the DOJ told Trump’s team. They will oppose the request.

The Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment.

Meanwhile, sources close to Trump told Fox News that the former president will soon make an announcement about a potential presidential run in 2024.