New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox – Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump family’s business practices, Fox News has learned.

Trump will sit with attorneys for Letitia James’ office behind closed doors at an undisclosed location agreed upon by the parties. It is unclear at this time whether the former president will be willing to answer all questions from lawyers or if he will be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights.

Furthermore, the specific content of these questions is unknown.

Donald Trump is the last member of the family to be deposed. Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. were ousted earlier this month. All three were expected to testify last month, but Trump’s lawyers asked for a delay due to the July 14 death of Ivana Trump, Trump’s first wife and the mother of his 3 grown children. the next day

Trump FBI raid: Agents seize Mar-a-Lago documents in unprecedented move

It was another delay after a month-long battle in the courts to block and thwart the AG’s office’s efforts to investigate him.

Trump is currently spending his summer days at his Bedminster golf estate and Trump Tower. Trump returned to New York City on Tuesday night.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The AG’s office neither confirmed nor denied the information and declined to comment.

FBI Won’t Let Trump Lawyers In Room As Agents Raid Mar-a-Lago, Warrant Focuses On Nara: Sources

James’ office is conducting a civil investigation of the Trump Organization to determine whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of assets on financial statements to obtain loans and tax benefits.

According to the NY AG, the financial transactions that may have involved fraud include properties such as Trump’s estate Seven Springs in Westchester, New York, 40 Wall Street and his residence at Trump Tower in New York City.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Last April, NY AG attorney Kevin Wallace told the court that the office “needs to take some sort of enforcement action in the near future.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

At the same time, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. So far, the company and its longtime CFO Allen Wesselberg have been charged with tax fraud, fighting the charges in an upcoming trial.