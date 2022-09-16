type here...
Trump warns of ‘major problems’ in alleged handling of classified documents

Former President Donald Trump warned Thursday that there would be “big problems” if he is convicted of his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

“I think if that happened, I think you’re going to have problems in this country that we’ve probably never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States are going to stand for that,” Trump told conservative radio. Host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday.

FBI threats: Trump, allies blame for ‘stunning’ surge in threats against FBI after Mar-a-Lago search

Trump’s comments come a little more than a month after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home, coinciding with a sharp increase in threats against federal agents.

Durbin: Trump rhetoric ‘careless and inflammatory’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin called on Trump and political allies to step up rhetoric against law enforcement.

“Inviting the crowd back to the streets is exactly what happened here on January 6, 2021,” the senator said at a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday, referring to the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. “This president knew what he was doing at that rally and we saw the results. Five people died, 149 law enforcement agents were injured. His recklessness and inflammatory rhetoric have had consequences.”

The FBI took the documents as part of an ongoing investigation that may involve criminal statutes prohibiting the improper disposal of sensitive documents and obstruction of justice. The records were found in a storage room at Mar a Lago.

Lindsay Graham:Lindsey Graham claims ‘double standard’, warns of ‘riots in the streets’ if Trump prosecuted

FBI searches for Trump supporters and Sen. Lindsay Graham, RSC. criticized other conservatives, including those who warned in August that there would be “riots in the streets” if the former president was prosecuted.

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbitrator in a criminal probe into the presence of classified documents from Trump’s Florida home and refused to allow the Justice Department to reopen its investigation of highly sensitive records.

Contributed by: Associated Press

