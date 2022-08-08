Trump wanted US military leaders to be as loyal as Nazi generals, new book says

WASHINGTON – The New Yorker’s Susan B. An excerpt from the new book “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” by Glasser and Peter Baker of the New York Times says former President Donald Trump wanted his national security. team to be loyal to him, the way he thought German soldiers were loyal to Adolf Hitler.

“Why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump asked his chief of staff, John Kelly, who asked Trump which general he was referring to.

“German generals in World War II,” Trump replied. Then Kelly said, “You know they tried to kill him three times and almost pulled him off?”

“No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” Trump replied.

The excerpt, published Monday in the New Yorker, details the frustration of Trump’s top military leaders. Here’s a look at what else the book reveals about those relationships.

General Mark Milley’s condition for his job

When Gen. Mark Milley accepted Trump’s offer to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he told Trump he would do whatever Trump asked of him and support him, but with one condition, according to the book.

“I’m going to give you an honest answer about everything I can. And you’re going to make decisions, and I’m going to support them as long as they’re legal,” Millie said in November 2018.

Why is Trump frustrated with Millie, Barr and Esper?

Trump grew frustrated with Milley and other aides because they were not submitting to everything he told them to do.

A notable example is when Milley, Attorney General William Barr, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper refused to send in the military as Trump asked to clear Black Lives Matter protesters at Lafayette Square, near the White House, in June 2020.

It was then that Trump yelled at his top aides, “You’re all losers!” and repeated it a second time, including an expletive.

According to the quote, Trump then turned to Millie and asked: “Can’t you just shoot him? Just shoot him in the leg or something?”

Why Millie almost resigned

Milley drafted several letters of resignation after the National Guard violently ejected Black Lives Matter protesters from Lafayette Square Park to clear the way for a photo of Trump holding a Bible in front of a church on June 1, 2020. .

Milley drafted separate letters to the former president, which were never sent, explaining why he was resigning. One in particular was his “preferred version,” the excerpt says, in which he accused Trump of doing “irreparable damage to his country.”

In the letter, Miley wrote, “The events of the past two weeks have caused me to do some deep soul-searching, and I can no longer confidently support and execute your orders as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” an excerpt from the book. reads

Millie was concerned that Trump was using the military to intimidate people.

“You are using the military to instill fear in the public — and we are trying to protect the American people,” Milley’s letter said.

“I cannot stand idly by and participate in those attacks, verbal or otherwise, on the American people,” he wrote, according to the book.

Finally, Milley wrote that Trump is “undermining the international order, and causing significant damage to our country abroad …,” according to the quote.

Why did Millie change her mind about resigning?

He later decided that he would not resign, so that he could prevent Trump from starting wars abroad and ensure that the military is not used against American citizens again as a way to keep Trump in power. “I’m just going to fight it,” he is quoted as saying.

Trump’s military parade

After returning from a trip to France that included Bastille Day celebrations including a military parade, Trump wanted a parade of his own.

But, he denied having any wounded veterans in his parade.

“Look, I don’t want any injured people in the parade,” Trump told Kelly, according to the book. “This doesn’t look good to me,” he said, referring to the Bastille Day parade he attended in France, which featured wounded soldiers.

The book says that Kelly was in disbelief about what Trump told her, in which she told the former president,

“He’s a hero,” he continued, “in our society, there’s only one group of people who are more heroic than him — and they’re buried in Arlington,” the book said.

Baker and Glasser wrote that “Kelly did not mention his own son Robert, a lieutenant killed in action in Afghanistan, was among the dead buried there.”

“I don’t want them,” Trump said. “That doesn’t sound good to me.” And he repeated that sentiment.

When does the book come out?

It will release on September 20.