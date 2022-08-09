New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Additional details continue to emerge regarding the events leading up to Monday’s FBI raid on former President Trump’s South Florida home.

Sources told Fox News Digital that on Monday evening, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in connection with an ongoing Justice Department investigation into whether Trump withheld government documents after leaving the White House in January 2021.

Here are the events leading up to the FBI’s raid:

January 2021

Trump left the White House shortly before President Biden was sworn in.

The former president carries with him an undisclosed number of boxes containing classified documents.

End of 2021

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the agency that preserves federal government records, contacted Trump representatives.

NARA officials will inquire about missing potentially-classified information.

January 2022

Shortly after the correspondence with NARA, Trump returned 15 boxes of classified materials that had been missing since his time in office.

“NARA had ongoing communications with representatives of former President Trump throughout 2021, which resulted in the transfer of 15 boxes to NARA in January 2022,” David Ferreiro, who served as NARA director from November 2009 to April, wrote in a letter to the chair of the House Oversight Committee. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., in response to an inquiry in February.

He said that the agency is in the process of releasing the materials in the boxes by February 18.

Ferreiro added that NARA has requested Trump’s representatives “continue to search for any additional presidential records that have not been transferred to NARA, as required by the Presidential Records Act,” and that the agency has notified the DOJ since classified documents were identified in the boxes Trump turned over. .

June 2022

Senior DOJ officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with attorneys representing Trump regarding additional missing documents. Jay Bratt, chief of the DOJ’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Division, was in attendance.

Trump paused briefly during the discussion to greet officials.

June – August 2022

Talks between DOJ investigators and Trump’s representatives broke down after a lack of apparent cooperation from Trump.

It’s unclear when the talks broke down.

In early August 2022

This month, after negotiations between the DOJ and Trump broke down, federal investigators decided to pursue a search warrant to obtain classified government materials still in possession of the former president.

On August 5, prosecutors submitted an affidavit requesting a search warrant. A federal magistrate judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida approved the search warrant.

August On the 8th, FBI agents executed a raid and obtained an unknown number of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.