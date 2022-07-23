New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive – Former President Donald Trump said in a call with top Turning Point USA activists Friday that he is a fast-growing GOP and teased a “barn burner” speech planned for Saturday night.

“We’re growing like you’ve never seen,” Trump told a group of more than two-dozen members of TPUSA, many of whom were TPUSA college chapter presidents and vice presidents from swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“I see something — a very important preview, that has to do with Hispanics and the Hispanic population,” Trump said. “And they’re literally breaking into the Republican Party. And people never really thought that was possible. But they’re founders, they’re great people so it’s possible.”

Trump said: “If you look at the African-American population that’s coming to us, and we’re becoming the party of workers and frankly the party of everybody.”

Chapter leaders are in Tampa, Fla. for the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. Trump’s political committee Save America called the summit a Young Leaders Group Chat.

In a call with a private group, the former president also blasted President Biden on the Afghanistan withdrawal, the border, inflation and more. Before previewing his Saturday night speech to the convention, he predicted the GOP would have a “fantastic” midterm and a “great 2024.”

“I hope you’re all there because we’re going to give you a barn burner, we’re going to give you a lot of different things that a lot of people don’t talk about,” Trump said.

Saturday’s speech will be the former president’s second major speech in two days, following Friday night’s speech in Arizona. While Trump campaigned for gubernatorial candidate Cary Lake, former Vice President Mike Pence held a separate rally for her primary opponent, Karrin Taylor Robeson.

Trump and Pence — who now have an icy relationship after Jan. 6 — are just two of the 2024 GOP presidential candidates scouring the country to build political capital ahead of the midterms. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and others appear to be positioning themselves for a run.

But Trump, who has teased a possible announcement before the midterms, is making a big dent in the field. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital Friday that it would “significantly” clear the GOP field if Trump announces.

