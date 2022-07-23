New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump heads to a rally in Arizona’s Prescott Valley on Friday night, where Republican candidates are calling on voters to support Carey Lake for governor and Blake Masters for U.S. Senate.

“We will never surrender, we will never surrender, we will never, never, never, never, never, never back down,” Trump said at the Findlay Toyota Center. “

He said: “We are just four months away from the most important election in American history. It would be tragic if we don’t get this done.”

The former president also criticized his successor, President Joe Biden, who he called the handling of the U.S. economy, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan “the greatest disgrace our country has ever seen.”

TED Cruz announces 2024 run, Trump says clears GOP field ‘significantly’

“Put the five worst presidents together and it won’t be worse than Biden’s loss,” Trump said, adding, “Gas was $1.87 a gallon when I was in office, but now it’s $8 or $9 a gallon in some places on the 5th, 6th, 7th and in.”

In his remarks, Trump repeatedly teased his entry into the 2024 presidential race — though he has not made an official announcement.

“We’ll have to do it again,” he said after discussing his successful 2016 and failed 2020 runs.

“The people of Arizona are going to throw out radical left Democrats,” he added. “We’re going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career.”

“We will make America rich again.. We will make America strong again.. We will make America proud again.. We will make America safe again.. We will make America great again,” Trump later said.

The former president also used the nearby US-Mexico border in his remarks and blamed Democrats for making the border “worse than a third world country.”

“There have been more murders than we’ve ever seen in the history of the country, we think,” he said, sharing stories of gang members and other immigrants who have come into the US and attacked American citizens.

Pence Emerges as Leader of Trump Skeptical Republicans: Krausher

“Instead of targeting Christians, conservatives and Republicans, the Biden admin should go after street gangs,” the Republican said. “The radical left has turned our country into a sanctuary for immigrants.”

Trump took aim at the entire Democratic agenda, questioning how they could win the election with their “radical” views.

“They don’t believe in God, they don’t believe in oil, they don’t believe in the 2nd Amendment — and they want to win an election?” He thought out loud.

“Instead of taking guns away from law-abiding Americans, they should be taking them away from career criminals and criminals,” he said.

Trump also expressed support for Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and police officers.

“Without ICE, we wouldn’t have a country,” he said. “And leave our police alone. Let them do their job and give them back the respect they deserve. They know what to do and they can solve the problem.”

Steve Bannon has no ‘factual defence’, but ‘legal defence’ for appeal, ex-prosecutor says

The former president also called Lake and Masters to the stage, whom he called “a true titan of the biz and tech world.”

“We can’t wait for Superman to save us, we have to get involved,” Lake said, encouraging people to vote and run for office.

Turning to Trump, she said: “I believe Superman will return and hopefully soon. And when he does, we will be by his side.”

After Trump criticized Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, D.-AZ, Masters took the stage and thanked Trump for “saving this country.”

“I know Biden and [Vice President Kamala] The Harris ticket was bad… but I was surprised how quickly they dealt with this mess.”

“Imagine if we’re in year six of Hillary Clinton,” he said, as the crowd chanted, “Lock her up.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Trump saved us from that fate, and he’s done more. He saved this country, and I feel like he’s just getting started,” Masters concluded.

Trump also endorsed Congressman Andy Biggs, Ariz., Kelly Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, and state Sen. Wendy Rodgers.

The former president also spotted special guests in the audience, including former state senator David Farnsworth of Arizona; Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who he called “tough and fair”; Mike Lindell, Trump “the greatest ad buyer in history” and “a great patriot who loves our country”; and Kim Lopez, the widowed wife of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Lopez was shot and killed last month.

Arizona’s primary election will be held on August 2.

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, held a competitive rally in Arizona in support of Lake’s opponent, Karyn Taylor-Robson.

“Some want this election to be about the past, but elections are always about the future,” Pence tweeted. “Democrats would love nothing more than for Republicans to take our eye off the ball and focus on days gone by.”