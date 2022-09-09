New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department are expected to present to a federal judge Friday afternoon lists of potential candidates to serve as an independent special master to review records seized by the FBI in an unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. .

On Monday, US District Judge Eileen M. Cannon of the Southern District of Florida ordered the appointment of a special master to “review the seized property, administer privileges and make recommendations thereon and evaluate claims for property restitution.”

Cannon ordered the Trump team and the administration to submit their own list of names to Cannon by 5 p.m. Friday.

Fox News has learned that Cannon may agree to appoint that person if Trump’s team and the Justice Department suggest a common name for the position.

Unless Trump’s team and the Justice Department nominate the same people for the role, the judge will ask the parties to coordinate and try to agree on a name.

If the two parties cannot agree, the judge may appoint a person of his choice.

On Monday, the judge said the special master reviewed records deemed classified, records covered by attorney-client privilege, or Trump’s personal records seized during the raid.

The Justice Department informed the court on Thursday that it will appeal a federal judge’s order to appoint a special master to review the seized records if the court does not grant the government a stay in the case.

Fox News first reported this week that the FBI seized Trump’s medical records, documents containing accounting information and tax correspondence. In addition, Trump’s legal team may request that matters covered by executive privilege be sorted out by a special master.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and client confidential. At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include communications between the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

FBI agents seized boxes containing records covered by the attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers during the raid, Fox News first reported last month.

The FBI also seized personal records, including what one source described as nearly 40 years of Trump’s medical records. The FBI seized Trump’s passports during the raid and later returned them to the former president.

Last week, the Justice Department — after Cannon’s order — filed a more detailed list of documents raided on Mar-a-Lago, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings.

A wide assortment of other material is also included, including more than 1,000 documents without classified markings, numerous “clothing article/gift item” entries, and hundreds of printed news articles.

Meanwhile, Cannon’s order to appoint a special master on Monday halted a review of records seized by the Justice Department’s “taint” or “filter” team.

This was a response to the government’s initial search of Trump’s home Violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 – Collection, transmission or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 — Concealment, deletion, or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the search of Trump’s home.

Trump’s legal team Cannon last month asked for a special master to be appointed in the wake of the unprecedented search of his property, arguing that the DOJ’s “privilege review team” should not be the final arbiter of whether its actions were appropriate in such a high-profile case. The scope of the review team is very narrow.