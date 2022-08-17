New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, saying he “strongly endorses[d]” Impeachment Administrator Dan Goldman and Representative Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y.

“Attorney Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to strongly endorse him,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening. Goldman, who is running to represent a district that includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, represented Democrats in the first impeachment trial against Trump.

“I didn’t do this because he led the impeachment committee and lost, but because he is honorable, fair and extremely intelligent. If it is my honor to beat him and beat him badly, Dan Goldman has a great personality. The future is ahead,” Trump said.

The New York Times last weekend endorsed Goldman over other candidates, including incumbent Rep. Mondair Jones. The Times noted that Goldman won the nod in part: “Thanks to his work on the impeachment trial, he already has close working relationships in Washington — an advantage that will help him present the issues most important to New Yorkers. Congressman.”

Trump’s apparent sarcasm continued, noting that Goldman is “very kind and conciliatory to those in the Republican Party and will do everything possible to make sure they have a fair chance to win against the radical left Democrats who he knows are destroying our country. . . for fighting so hard for America and stopping ‘Trump.’ I want to thank Dan for working so tirelessly, it wasn’t easy to beat him, but to win against him made me realize how talented I am!”

A Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the statements on truth “speak for themselves.”

Trump endorsed another candidate to represent New York City’s Carolyn Maloney area.

“A vote for Carolyn Maloney in NY-12 is a vote for the future! She is a kind and wonderful person, she always says wonderful things about me and supports me in whatever I do, just as I support her. In the beginning, she begged for a check with no quid pro quo, I gave her that, actually, I gave her a lot,” Trump said.

Maloney took money from Trump in the 1990s and 2000s and refused to reimburse the funds after Trump became president. “”Donations from those decades were given and spent at the time in a way that was intended to re-elect Democrats,” Maloney said of the donations.

Trump Maloney’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Jerry Nadler, DN.Y. Due to redistricting, two sitting members of Congress are running against each other.

“Jerry Nadler, on the other hand, is also a hard-driving man for the people, whose energy and attention to detail are unlike any other in Congress,” Trump wrote. “He’s high-energy, sharp, quick-witted and brilliant. You can’t go wrong with anyone, but Carolyn Maloney is a good person. She will lead our country to a much greener and prosperous future. Carolyn has my full and complete heart. No, she will never let our conservative movement down.” !”

The New York congressional primaries will be held on August 23.