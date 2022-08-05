New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Carey Lake has won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s primary election, The Associated Press called Thursday evening.

For days, the race between former TV news anchor Cary Lake and real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Currin Taylor Robson was tight, as Lake’s lead was less than 12,000 votes.

As of Wednesday morning, Lake had 46.2% of the vote in the Republican primary to Taylor Robeson’s 44.5%. Lake will now succeed term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

In a speech to supporters at a primary election night rally Tuesday night, Lake predicted she would “win this 100%” and said, “My opponent has no way of winning. We won this race.”

The primary showdown turned into a bit of a proxy war between former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The former president endorsed Lake last year, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump’s repeated and unproven claims that massive voter fraud led to his loss to President Biden in the 2020 election.

Two weeks ago, Pence endorsed Taylor Robson, who was also supported by Ducey.

Trump and Pence — likely rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — were both in Arizona on the same day a week and a half ago, headlining competing campaign events.

Lake will now face Democrat Katie Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, in November.

Hobbs easily won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in a one-term red state that had become a major general election battleground between the two major parties.