Former President Donald Trump stumped for former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — hours after her Florida estate was raided by FBI agents.

Palin, who is now running for Congress, introduced Trump at a tele-rally on Monday night, the day before Mar-a-Lago was searched by agents searching for classified material.

“He will have to witness and accept the injustice that so many of us are so angry about everything around him,” the former governor said. “And yet, look at what he’s doing, friends, he’s spending time with us, Alaskans, and we love him for it.”

Trump touched on the issue briefly before discussing the Alaska congressional race.

“Another day in paradise,” the former president said. “It’s been a strange day – maybe you’ve all read about it, but a very important one,” he added before continuing his remarks.

Trump’s statement was significantly cooler than when he issued a statement earlier in the day condemning the discovery.

“It’s prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system and an attack by radical leftist Democrats that I don’t want to run for president in 2024,” Trump asserted. “Especially based on recent polls, and who will do anything to stop Republicans and conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.”

Sources told Fox News that the raid involved materials the former president allegedly took to a Florida estate after leaving office. The National Archives and Records Administration told the DOJ that more than a dozen boxes of classified material were found at Mar-a-Lago.

Removal of such documents would be prohibited by federal law — and a source told Fox News that FBI agents searched every safe and box for the alleged documents without even entering their premises.

“They were not discreet about what they took,” the source said.