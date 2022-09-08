New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With five days to go before the primary in the key battleground state of New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump is neutral in the last competitive and high-stakes GOP Senate nomination race of the cycle.

But on Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu entered the primary endorsing New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse, one of the frontrunners in the showdown.

“Republicans here in New Hampshire, we made a big decision and we need to get it right. We will nominate New Hampshire’s next United States Senator. And for the sake of this great state, we need to defeat Maggie Hassan in November and the best candidate to do it is Chuck Morse,” New Hampshire said. Sununu said standing next to Morse at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in the capital city.

Morse is one of the co-front-runners among the crowded contenders, but has trailed retired Army Gen. Dan Bolduc by double digits in two recent opinion polls. Other major contenders in the multi-candidate field — cryptocurrency entrepreneur Bruce Fenton; businessman, economist and author Vikram Mansharamani; and former Londonderry, New Hampshire, town manager Kevin Smith — polled in the single digits and a large percentage of respondents were still undecided.

The winner of the Sept. 13 primary will face former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November in a key general election battleground state that could determine whether the GOP wins a statewide race that has few to regain the Senate majority. Republicans have increasingly targeted Hasan, who is vulnerable to her low poll numbers.

“Chuck Morse has been every step of the way on our record of success in New Hampshire,” Sununu, a small business owner who is popular among Granite State Republicans, said of the small business owner who served most of the time as president of the state Senate. Last decade. “I couldn’t be more proud to endorse the partner I have in the Statehouse.”

Morse, thanking Sununu for his support, emphasized that “everything that the governor and I have accomplished since coming to the state of New Hampshire in 2016 is absolutely driven by this state.”

Trump, who plays the role of kingmaker in party politics and remains the GOP’s most popular and influential politician while repeatedly teasing a 2024 presidential run, said last week he was seriously considering endorsing one of two polling front-runners. race

“I’m watching that race very closely,” Trump said on conservative radio host John Fredericks’ radio show, which is popular with conservatives across the country.

Trump, who gave Bolduc a year ago after the retired general gave a big shout-out to Bolduc in an interview on “Fox and Friends” — and was heavily critical of President Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan — said Bolduc in last week’s interview “said some great things, a strong guy, a tough guy. He I think he’s doing pretty well too. I heard he’s up, he’s up a little bit.”

Bolduc, who served 10 tours of duty in the war in Afghanistan, is making his second straight run for the GOP Senate nomination in New Hampshire. His 2020 bid failed because Trump endorsed Bolduc’s opponent. After keeping Trump at arm’s length in his first Senate campaign, Bolduc took a swipe at the former president’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was “rigid” and “stolen.” Bolduc is part of a group of retired generals who signed a letter questioning the legitimacy of the election due to what they charge is “egregious fraud”.

While Bolduc has provided plenty of red meat for New Hampshire conservatives, there are concerns from some Republicans in the state and nationally that a primary victory for the retired general, who has struggled to raise funds, could give Hasan a chance to win re-election.

A newly formed super PAC called White Mountain PAC, unaffiliated with longtime Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s political orbit, launched a TV commercial promoting Morse in New Hampshire last week, as part of a massive $4 million reservation for airtime ahead of the primary, according to national ad tracking firm AdImpact reports. The group’s second ad, launched earlier this week, took aim at Bolduc.

While Trump remained neutral in the primary battle, former Trump White House chief strategist and former media executive Steve Bannon heavily promoted Bolduc on his radio show. But Cory Lewandowski, a longtime New Hampshire resident and veteran Trump political adviser who managed Trump’s 2016 presidential primary campaign, has been sharply critical of Bolduc.

Sununu told Fox News on Thursday that in a call he received from Trump last week, “I encouraged him very strongly to enter the race. I told him that Chuck Morse is not just a great candidate, but a candidate . . .”

Sunu also pointed to a massive seven-figure ad buy targeting Morse by Senate Majority PAC — Senate Majority Leader Sen. The top super PAC supporting Senate Democrats aligned with Chuck Schumer — in praising Morse.

“We want people with a track record of success. Chuck Morse is the candidate to beat Sen. Hassan into office this November, the candidate and the candidate Sen. Hassan is most afraid to face,” Sununu argued. “We have Chuck Schumer. Spending $3 million … right here in New Hampshire against this guy. They know Sen. Morse is the best candidate to beat Sen. Hassan this November.”

Sununu’s endorsement of Morse — the town that represents Salem in the state senate — raised Sununu as a young child — over Bolduc was no surprise.

Last month, Sununu criticized Bolduc.

“He’s not a serious candidate, he really isn’t, and if he’s the GOP nominee, I have no doubt we’ll have a very difficult time,” Sununu said of Bolduc in a recent interview on a statewide morning radio talk show. “He’s kind of a conspiracy theorist-type candidate.”

Bolduc claimed last year that Sununu was a “Communist Chinese sympathizer” and that the Sununu family’s business “supported terrorism.” Although Bolduc has walked back those attacks on the popular governor, he continues to criticize Sununu’s policies during the coronavirus pandemic as “executive overreach.”

Asked if he questioned whether Bolduc could beat Hassan in November, Sununu told Fox News “I have every confidence that anybody from the Republican Party will win, but there’s no doubt that Chuck Morse has a good chance, and we want him to not only win, but win spectacularly. Keep the coattails.”