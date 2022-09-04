New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Responding to the recent FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home at a rally on Saturday night, the Biden administration accused him of “Third World” tactics.

At a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, Trump said, “The Biden administration has invaded the home of their main political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the election.”

Trump went on to say, “On a bogus pretext from a highly political magistrate they chose late in the evening just days before to break in and trample on my rights and civil liberties, our country that we love so much is third world. The country, we are like a third world country.

Trump told the audience that FBI agents “rifled” his wife and former first lady Melania Trump’s closet drawers. “I also did a deep and ugly search of my sixteen year old son’s room.”

FBI agents “left everything they touched in a very different state than when they started,” Trump added.

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become evil monsters controlled by extreme left-wing scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do,” Trump said.

Trump told the audience that the raid on his home last month was an attempt to silence his supporters, not just to silence him.

“They’re trying to silence me, and more importantly, they’re trying to silence you, but can’t we be quiet?” “USA!” Trump said while chanting slogans. from the crowd. “We will never stop speaking the truth. We have no choice because we will not have a country left.”

The FBI raided Trump’s properties as part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally possessed classified national security material at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump, who is campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, has cast doubt on his desire to run for political office again by teasing a presidential run.

“We’re leading Biden and everybody else, including the Republicans, in the polls by record numbers,” Trump said. “So I might have to do it again. Might have to do it again.”