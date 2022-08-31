New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump blamed the Justice Department after the agency resisted a request for a “special master” to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, saying he had already “declassified” the materials.

In a 40-page response filed Tuesday, the Justice Department opposed the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, saying he was “insecure” because the records in question belonged to the United States. him. In addition, the DOJ’s filing states that the documents “may have been hidden and removed from a storage room and attempts are being made to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

In a flurry of truth social posts Wednesday morning, Trump called it “terrible” that the FBI “during the Mar-a-Lago raid, He threw the documents across All over the floor (maybe pretending it was me!), and then started taking pictures of them for people to see. Did they intend to keep them secret? Lucky I’m classified!”

Trump FBI RAID: DOJ files response to possible appointment of ‘special master’ for MAR-A-LAGO docs

Trump also responded to Attorney General Merrick Garland Tuesday memo to staff Reaffirmed DOJ policy that Department communications to Congress must go through the Office of Legislative Affairs.

According to Grassley, there is a “deep-rooted political infection” in the FBI. Garland’s memo comes in the wake of whistleblower claims made by Rep. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

“Congratulations to the many FBI & DOJ whistleblowers who flooded our Senators & Congressmen/women’s offices . All for a cause. Drain the swamp!!!” The former president told Truth Social.

Trump hires new defense lawyer for criminal investigation

Trump’s legal team has until 8 p.m. Wednesday to file its reply to the DOJ’s opposition to the appointment of a special master.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson, Jake Gibson, Bree Stimson and Cecilia Duffy contributed to this report.