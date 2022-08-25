New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump has accused President Biden of orchestrating “another electioneering money” with his move to cancel millions of dollars in student loan debt, warning that working-class Americans will foot the bill and urging voters to “stop voting for Democrats.” ”

“Joe Biden and the radical left Democrats have just orchestrated another one Election This time it’s a $300,000,000,000 dollar increase in revenue — and as I predicted, it’s coming out of the pockets of hard-pressed working-class Americans!” Trump said in a statement Thursday. “Inflation, unaffordable energy prices and war — all things that should never happen.”

“But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out college administrators who have run away students, and those who have chosen degrees have no way they can afford it,” Trump continued. “America is a nation in decline, and the hill of oblivion is in sight.”

He said: “Stop voting for Democrats! Make America Great Again!”

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

Biden announced Wednesday that the delivery would be made Campaign “Commitment” A year-end grace period on federal student loan payments has been extended to cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

According to a The Penn Wharton Budget Model , the maximum loan forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion one time. Some economists argue that it increases inflation. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act, passed earlier this month, includes $300 billion in deficit reduction.

And the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the plan will cost US taxpayers between $440 billion and $600 billion over the next 10 years.

The nation’s federal student debt has now topped $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, with nearly a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000.

The national debt, according to the Treasury Department, currently stands at $30.7 trillion.

The announcement comes amid record inflation in the US. But when asked whether the plan would raise inflation, a senior administration official noted that the measures being taken by the Biden administration would complement each other, adding that “some conditions and expectations could be neutral or deflationary.”

A “combination” of an extension in the break in debt payments and “targeted debt relief” will “more than offset” inflation, the official said.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Biden’s student loan bill would cost roughly $500B

“It’s our view,” the official said, “that if all borrowers claimed the relief they’re entitled to, 43 million federal student loan borrowers would benefit, and 20 million of them would have their loans completely canceled.”

Biden himself called his administration’s move to resume frozen federal student loan payments at the end of the year a “fiscally responsible course” that would prevent his targeted student loan cancellation from having a “meaningful impact on inflation.”

The president said Wednesday that under his new plan, “about 45% of people could have their student debt completely eliminated.”

“That means 20 million people can start moving on with their lives,” he said.

But the student loan brochure doesn’t help all student borrowers. “It only applies to people making less than $125,000,” Biden said.

President also said borrowers Undergraduate student loans “Can limit repayment to 5% of your monthly income.”

The pandemic-era pay freezes are set to expire on Aug. 31, but Biden on Wednesday also extended the pay freeze “for a final time until Dec. 31, 2022.”