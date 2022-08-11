type here...
Trump served a subpoena on the Mar-a-Lago home 2 months before the FBI search
Politics

Trump served a subpoena on the Mar-a-Lago home 2 months before the FBI search

By printveela editor

Two months before the FBI conducted its search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate, the former president was subpoenaed to obtain sensitive government documents that investigators believe Trump stored there after his White House tenure ended, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The revelations give new context to the Justice Department’s efforts to protect government records, short of taking unprecedented steps to search the former president’s home earlier this week.

The subpoena was related to federal authorities visiting the Mar-a-Lago property in June when the Secret Service helped gain access to the estate, the person, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said.

What’s going on at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

White House says Biden ‘didn’t know’ before FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago was conducted

Justice Department officials declined to comment on the June effort and Trump’s lawyers did not respond to inquiries after the existence of the subpoena was reported. Conservative outlet Just the News.

Early Thursday, one of Trump’s lawyers, Christina Bob, retweeted a story from the website Just the News, headlined: “Trump receives grand jury subpoena in spring, willingly cooperates before home raids.”

Merrick Garland files motion to unseal search warrant used at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the June action represented a months-long effort to secure documents before he personally approved the decision to seek a warrant to search Trump’s home.

Garland said he green-lighted the prosecution after determining there was the necessary “probable cause” that a crime had been committed.

A view of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home.

“The (Justice) Department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said. “Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to searches and to narrowly scope any searches conducted.”

The attorney general did not make any accusations against Trump during a brief statement, in which he also announced that Justice would seek to unseal the warrant, barring the former president’s objection.

Trump and his lawyers did not immediately say whether they planned to object.

In recent days, they have refused to release their copies of the search warrant and supplementary material.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to treat the findings as a personal attack targeting him by federal authorities.

Amid a gathering storm of Trump investigations. The Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to reporters at the Omaha FBI office on August 10, 2022. Ray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided a Mar-a-Lago residence. (By Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald AP) ORG XMIT: NEOMA201

“These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raid and occupation by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said Monday when he first revealed . Law enforcement action. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before.”

The revelations sparked outrage among the former president’s supporters, some of whom made verbal threats against the FBI and the attorney general.

On Thursday, Garland ended his remarks with a defense of federal authorities.

“Let me address the recent baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors,” Garland said. “I will not stand idly by when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants.”

