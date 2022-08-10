Trump says he invoked the 5th Amendment in testimony to the New York investigation

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that he invoked the Fifth Amendment during his testimony under oath as part of the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

In a lengthy statement, Trump called New York Attorney General Letitia James politically motivated and alleged that she “did nothing wrong.”

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” Trump wrote announcing his decision to invoke his right against self-incrimination.

“When your family, your company and everyone in your orbit have become the target of a baseless, politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake news media, you have no choice.”

Trump's detractors mocked him for past comments criticizing people for taking the fifth. In September 2016, Trump compared people who invoke the Fifth Amendment to mobs: "The mob takes the Fifth. If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?"

At the time, his comments were directed at former staffers for Hillary Clinton, who invoked the Fifth Amendment during the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was US Secretary of State.

The James investigation began after Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen told federal lawmakers in 2019 that Trump regularly inflated the value of his properties and net worth to get better insurance and loan rates. Her office said in May that it was nearing the end of its investigation and that investigators had gathered significant evidence that could support legal action, such as a lawsuit against Trump, his company or both.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said Trump’s decision has implications because James is conducting a civil investigation, not a criminal one.

“Trump was right to take the fifth, but those decisions have consequences,” Mariotti

said. “While his silence cannot be used against him in a criminal case, it can be used against him in the AG’s civil case. If he is tried, jurors may be instructed that they must presume that his answers may have caused him harm.

Trump has previously suggested the investigation is politically motivated, with James “literally campaigning to prosecute Donald Trump before he knew anything about me” earlier this year.

The former president’s testimony comes days after his Mar-a-Lago home was searched in connection with an investigation into allegations that federal agents took classified records from the White House, a potentially serious violation of the law.

