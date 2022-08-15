New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump said the FBI seized three of his passports in a raid on Mar-a-Lago last week, calling the unprecedented search a “raid.”

“Wow! In the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole all three of my passports (one expired), along with the others,” Trump posted on his Truth social account. “This is an attack on a political opponent on a scale never before seen in our country.”

He added: “Third World!”

The FBI last week executed a search warrant at the former president’s private residence in Palm Beach, Fla., in which agents seized classified records, including some that were marked confidential. Trump has classified the records as controversial.

The FBI also seized boxes containing records covered by the attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers in its raid, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital over the weekend.

A set of boxes and documents—labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33—were all informed the former president’s team was seen in the finale, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News on Saturday. Page of FBI’s unsealed asset receipt – contains information covered by attorney-client privilege.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and their client confidential.

Sources told Fox News Digital that some of the records are covered by executive privilege, which authorizes the president of the United States and other officials in the executive branch to withhold certain sensitive advice and communications between the president and senior advisers.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

Sources told Fox News that the Trump team had asked the Justice Department for its position on whether to support a third-party, independent special master to review those records because of attorney-client privilege, but the DOJ has informed the Trump team. They will oppose the request.

The Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment.

Along with a search warrant, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents identified as “various classified/TS/SCI documents,” according to a property receipt unsealed Friday by US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart. It represents top secret/sensitive compartment information.

If records covered by that government classification level were to reveal human intelligence and information, it could jeopardize relations between the United States and other countries, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also includes national security information related to the president’s day-to-day activities.

The property receipt also shows that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents, and three sets of classified documents.

The property receipt does not reveal details about any of those records.

The list also includes “leatherbound boxes of documents”, binders of photos, handwritten notes, other documents, other top secret documents, other top secret documents and other records.

The government conducted the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The alleged “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

However, the former president and his team dispute the classification and say they believe the information and records are classified.

Meanwhile, Trump said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Monday that his representatives have reached out to the Justice Department to help amid outrage over the FBI’s unprecedented raid.

“The country is in a very dangerous situation extreme anger, “It’s like I’ve never seen it before, all the scams, and these new-year scams and witch hunts, now this,” Trump said.

“If there’s anything we can do to help, I and my people are certainly willing to do that,” Trump said.

“There has never been a time like this when law enforcement was used to break into the home of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — on a scale never seen before. At a very dangerous time,” Trump said.

Trump told Fox News that his team “has yet to hear” from the Justice Department on whether they will accept his offer for aid.

“I think that’s what they want—I’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump said. This is a very dangerous time for our country.

“I will do whatever I can to help the country,” he said.