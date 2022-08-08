New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump said Monday that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was “under siege” by a “large group” of FBI agents.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to an American president. After working with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate. It was prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats. I do not want to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls. , and will do whatever it takes to stop Republicans and conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.”

The FBI did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Click here to get the Fox News app

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.