New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On the one-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, former President Trump has now described the coup as “the most embarrassing, inefficient and shameful event in the history of the United States.”

Trump made the comments on his Truth social account a year ago today after the Islamic fundamentalist group entered the capital of Kabul, ahead of the US military’s tumultuous exit from the country.

Trump said that the disaster in Afghanistan, which happened exactly one year ago, was the most disgraceful, incompetent and disgraceful event in the history of the United States.

“It’s not the fact that we left, I was the one who reduced our troop numbers to 2,000,” continued Trump, “but on the way we left, we took the army out first, 13 dead soldiers (many were badly wounded), leaving many Americans behind, 85 to the enemy. Over a billion dollars worth of the world’s best military equipment. So sad!”

Trey Yingst reports from Kabul since the Taliban took over

Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported live from Kabul on Monday that Taliban members drove through the city on the backs of trucks waving flags, guns in hand, to mark the takeover of their country.

“The United Nations now estimates that 97% of Afghans are at risk of falling below the poverty line,” Yingst said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” He explained that more than one million children under the age of 5 suffer from malnutrition in the Taliban-controlled country.

The former president of Afghanistan who gave the reason for fleeing

Yingst noted that women in Afghanistan cannot be left alone at night, must cover up when in public and cannot serve in senior government roles. He said that many adolescent girls are excluded from secondary education.

Click here to get the Fox News app

But Taliban spokesman Abdul Kahar Balki told Yingst that women are still free.

“The laws of the land govern how people behave when they are in public. It does not in any shape, way or form mean that someone is free or not free,” Kahar Balki said.

Fox News’ Amy Nelson contributed to this report.