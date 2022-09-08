New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump said King Charles III would be a “great and wonderful king” after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.

Charles, 73, is Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son and ascended to the throne soon after her death, although his coronation may not take place for months.

“I know King Charles III will be a great and wonderful king. He loves the United Kingdom and everything it represents to the world. He will be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth, and from above, will be very proud of King Charles III,” Trump said. Said on Truth Social.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, greeted Trump at Buckingham Palace during an elaborate arrival ceremony three years ago.

Charles became King of England after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Trump also paid tribute to the Queen, writing that her “historic and remarkable reign has left a wonderful legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain”.

“She will always be remembered for her faith in her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time with the Queen and will never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom and wonderful sense of humour.”

Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.