New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump said spending time with Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most extraordinary honors of his life and called her “necessary.”

Trump made the announcement in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published on Saturday.

The In comes the op-ed After Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“The times we spent with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are memories Melania and I will cherish for the rest of our lives,” Trump said.

Liberals lash out at ‘colonialism’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death: ‘Murder, robbery, theft’

Trump met Queen Elizabeth II with First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in July 2018 and again at Buckingham Palace in June 2019.

Few people in history have “more fully exemplified the qualities of honor, fortitude, determination, duty and patriotism,” he wrote in the op-ed.

Even as Queen Elizabeth II saw the United Kingdom through multiple challenges like the Cold War, Blitz of London, Brexit, Covid and more, as Trump said, “she was always there for her people.”

King Charles III was officially proclaimed emperor in a historic ceremony

“In the face of all adversity, she embodies that uniquely British quality of steely and quiet determination,” Trump said. “Queen Elizabeth’s qualities that have served her well as monarch also endear her to the hearts of countless people around the world.”

Trump also wrote that Queen Elizabeth II is “respected and loved by the American people like few other people in modern times.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III was formally proclaimed king at a meeting of the Accession Council on Saturday.

Trump said King Charles III was “the greatest and best heir to his cherished mother.”

The Associated Press and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.