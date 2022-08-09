type here...
Politics Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in...
Politics

Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Joe Riddle/Getty Images


Toggle caption

Joe Riddle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Joe Riddle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that his Palm Beach, Fla. The Mar-a-Lago Club here was raided by the FBI.

The FBI did not confirm the raid and did not immediately comment to NPR.

In a statement from his political action committee, Trump said Mar-a-Lago was surrounded, raided and taken over by a large group of FBI agents.

“After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” the statement said, but did not elaborate on how or why Trump had cooperated with government agencies.

Trump blamed the incident on Democrats who don’t want to run for president in 2024, saying those are the same people who want to prevent Republicans from winning in the midterm elections.

The Justice Department is investigating Trump for possible misappropriation of government secrets

Law

The Justice Department is investigating Trump for possible misappropriation of government secrets

It is not clear why the raid was conducted.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department opened an investigation into possible misappropriation of government secrets after the National Archives retrieved White House records from Mar-a-Lago.

In recent weeks, there have been reports that the Justice Department is ramping up its investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election — though there have been no reports of Trump himself being investigated.

politics

Could the January 6 committee findings lead to criminal charges against Trump?

As Trump makes another run at the White House, former federal prosecutor Brian Jacobs told NPR that another Trump nomination could weigh on DOJ prosecutors, but would not affect any potential investigations.

“I think the Justice Department prosecutors know all along that they are not allowed to choose the timing of investigative steps or criminal charges aimed at influencing any election,” Jacobs said.

Previous articleThe Detroit Lions have lost their fourth young player to retirement in the past two months
Next articleKevin Durant meets with Nets owner Joe Tsai, delivers ultimatum: Report

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Rep. Lee Zeldin vowed to fire Alvin Bragg on his first day as NY Governor

off Video Rep. Lee Zeldin vowed to fire Alvin Bragg on...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kesha stepped out in a see-through black dress during a dinner date with mom

closer Video Hollywood Nation: Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress Viola Davis...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Son/former manager auctions his trophies, memorabilia, says Gary Player: ‘These things belong to me’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kevin Durant’s ‘ultimatum’ keeps Nets in a bind, but sympathy is in short supply against Brooklyn | opinion

No one feels sorry for the Brooklyn Nets.Not for owner Joe Tsai. Not for general manager Sean...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Biden scorned to admit that ‘God knows what’ else is in the inflation-reduction legislation

off Video Law to reduce inflation will not reduce inflation: Shankh FOX...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi honors late ‘Grease’ star with emotional tribute

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News