Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that his Palm Beach, Fla. The Mar-a-Lago Club here was raided by the FBI.

The FBI did not confirm the raid and did not immediately comment to NPR.

In a statement from his political action committee, Trump said Mar-a-Lago was surrounded, raided and taken over by a large group of FBI agents.

“After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” the statement said, but did not elaborate on how or why Trump had cooperated with government agencies.

Trump blamed the incident on Democrats who don’t want to run for president in 2024, saying those are the same people who want to prevent Republicans from winning in the midterm elections.

Law The Justice Department is investigating Trump for possible misappropriation of government secrets

It is not clear why the raid was conducted.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department opened an investigation into possible misappropriation of government secrets after the National Archives retrieved White House records from Mar-a-Lago.

In recent weeks, there have been reports that the Justice Department is ramping up its investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election — though there have been no reports of Trump himself being investigated.

politics Could the January 6 committee findings lead to criminal charges against Trump?

As Trump makes another run at the White House, former federal prosecutor Brian Jacobs told NPR that another Trump nomination could weigh on DOJ prosecutors, but would not affect any potential investigations.

“I think the Justice Department prosecutors know all along that they are not allowed to choose the timing of investigative steps or criminal charges aimed at influencing any election,” Jacobs said.