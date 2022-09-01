type here...
Politics Trump responded to DOJ filings about his request for a special master
Politics

Trump responded to DOJ filings about his request for a special master

Mar-a-Lago was spotted on August 16, 2022, a week after the FBI raided Palm Beach, Fla. Here, former President Trump’s home was searched for classified documents.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Former President Donald Trump’s legal team filed a response last night to a Justice Department filing that revealed new details about the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents.

Trump’s attorneys said they wanted the special master to rule on questions of executive privilege, not just the limited question of attorney-client privilege. Some legal experts have argued that executive privilege exists in disputes between different branches of government, not the same as in this case.

In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump's claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery

Law

In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump’s claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery

Late Tuesday, prosecutors provided a 36-page court filing detailing efforts to hide sensitive documents related to the U.S. The filing included a photo showing the top-secret document on the floor of the former president’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. Which appears to be placed alongside a collection of Trump’s framed magazine covers.

In a response Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers downplayed the Justice Department’s concerns about the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago, saying in the filing that there was “no cause for alarm.”

He added that the Justice Department “markedly misbehaved” in filing a June meeting between prosecutors and Trump’s legal team. And, he added, without a special master, prosecutors would “obfuscate, leak and publicize” details of his investigation.

The Justice Department previously said that a team examining the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago had already identified a “limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, [and] Finished reviewing that material.”

The team is “in the process of following procedures … to resolve potential privilege conflicts, if any,” the department said in a filing Monday. “Additionally, the Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”) are currently facilitating a classified review of material seized pursuant to a search warrant. As the Director of National Intelligence has advised Congress, ODNI is also leading the Department of Intelligence. Disclosure of this material to communities of potential threat to national security assessment.”

A federal judge will decide Thursday whether to appoint a special master in the case. She had previously said she was willing to do so. The hearing is set for 1 pm ET.

