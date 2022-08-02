New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former President Donald Trump endorsed “ERIC” in the high-profile and combative GOP Senate nomination race in Missouri on the eve of the state’s primary contest Monday.

After teasing hours earlier that he would endorse the race, Trump declined to pick two of the three front-runners in the primary — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Instead, Trump gave his support to both of them.

“I trust the great people of Missouri to make up their own minds, just as they did in the 2016 and 2020 elections that gave me landslide victories, and so I am proud to announce that ERIC has my full and complete support!” The former president wrote in a statement released by his Save America political action committee.

Schmidt, who won two statewide elections in Missouri — for treasurer and then attorney general — has filed numerous lawsuits against President Biden’s administration over the past year and a half. He is leading the race in the latest polls.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL who stepped down in 2018 amid a series of controversies, was once the clear front-runner in the primary race, but for months has battled allegations from his ex-wife that he abused her and their son. Greitens denies the claims.

There is a long list of Republicans who fear that Greitens’ political baggage could jeopardize a relatively safe GOP seat in November. An anti-Greitens super PAC spent more than $6 million this summer running ads targeting the former governor.

The two Erics, including Republican Vicki Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District in the largely rural west-central part of the state, are among more than 20 Missouri Republican candidates for the party’s Senate nomination in the race to retire. GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

The Missouri GOP Senate front-runners have vowed to oppose McConnell as Republican Senate leader

Others in the Republican race include Billy Long, a Republican from the state’s 7th Congressional District in southwest Missouri, and Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis attorney who, along with his wife, made national headlines in the summer of 2020 for carrying guns outside. His home to keep out Black Lives Matter protesters.

After the release of Trump’s statement, Greitens quickly said on Twitter, “I am honored to have the endorsement of President Trump.”

He also claimed that “From the beginning, I have been a true MAGA champion fighting against the RINO establishment that supports Schmidt.”

RINO stands for Republican in Name Only.

Schmidt also wrote on Twitter, “I’m grateful for President Trump’s support. As the only America First candidate fighting left-wing ideology for election integrity, border security and our children – I will continue this fight. Senate to save America!”

Greitens, Schmidt and Hartzler all worked to support the former president. But Trump said earlier this summer that he would not support Hartzler.

Harzler said in an interview with Fox Digital on Monday that she is one who is “fighting for what [Trump’s] America First agenda in Washington, working with the President to move our economy forward… I am a true conservative in this race. I have a track record of competence and getting things done.”

The winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary will face Trudy Bush Valentine, a philanthropist and Beer family heiress, or Lucas Coons, a former Marine running an aggressive populist-style campaign, in November. Both candidates are leading the polls in a crowded field of 11 Democratic contenders.

Missouri was once a competitive state but has trended Republican over the past decade, and the winner of the GOP Senate primary will be considered the favorite in November’s general election.

Former President Clinton was the last Democrat to win the state in a race for the White House in 1996, and then-Sen. Claire McCaskill’s 2012 victory was the last time a Democrat won a Senate election in the state. Trump won the state by 18 points in his 2016 presidential victory and 16 points in his 2020 re-election loss.