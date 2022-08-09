New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump posted a campaign ad-style video on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday morning — hours after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

A 3-minute, 50-second video was uploaded of federal agents executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple sources told Fox News that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was related to items Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency ended. The National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the residence.

The video begins with Trump portraying America as a “nation in decline” and discussing a range of issues from the withdrawal from Afghanistan to skyrocketing fuel prices. It begins in black and white with ominous thunder in the background.

“We’re the country that allowed Russia to destroy Ukraine, to kill hundreds of thousands of people, and it’s only going to get worse,” Trump explained. “We are a nation that has weaponized law enforcement against an opposing political party like never before.”

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

The former president indirectly criticized President Biden for distancing himself from Trump’s America First foreign policies.

“We are the country that allows Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China borrows trillions and trillions of dollars from America to build a military that rivals our own rival,” Trump lamented in the video. “We are a country that has not been respected or heard around the world for the last two years.”

Trump said that America has become a “joke” in many ways. The video takes a more exciting turn when it goes from black and white to color. Trump said that ‘hard working patriots’ will save America.

“There’s no mountain we can’t climb, no peak we can’t reach, no challenge we can’t face,” the former president said as instrumental music played behind him. “We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield.”

Hugh Hewitt on former President Trump’s home invasion: ‘Blockbuster’ moment

“The tyrants we’re fighting won’t stand a chance, because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone,” Trump urged viewers. “And it’s time for our country to start talking about greatness again.”

The video ended with the quote reading: “… the best is yet to come.”

The emotional video is the latest in a string of presidential hints the former president has teased in recent months. President Trump’s son Eric mentioned his father’s 2024 run on “Hannity” Monday night.

“I hope — and I’m saying this for the first time — I hope he goes out and hits these guys again,” Eric Trump told Sean Hannity. “Because honestly, this country can’t survive this nonsense. It can’t.”