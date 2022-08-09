closer
Video

Donald Trump’s new campaign ad-style video

A Donald Trump campaign-ad-style video was posted after the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid.

Former President Donald Trump posted a campaign ad-style video on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday morning — hours after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

A 3-minute, 50-second video was uploaded of federal agents executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple sources told Fox News that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was related to items Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency ended. The National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the residence.

The video begins with Trump portraying America as a “nation in decline” and discussing a range of issues from the withdrawal from Afghanistan to skyrocketing fuel prices. It begins in black and white with ominous thunder in the background.

Trump's video on Truth Social was posted in the wake of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.

“We’re the country that allowed Russia to destroy Ukraine, to kill hundreds of thousands of people, and it’s only going to get worse,” Trump explained. “We are a nation that has weaponized law enforcement against an opposing political party like never before.”

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

The former president indirectly criticized President Biden for distancing himself from Trump’s America First foreign policies.

“We are the country that allows Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China borrows trillions and trillions of dollars from America to build a military that rivals our own rival,” Trump lamented in the video. “We are a country that has not been respected or heard around the world for the last two years.”

Donald Trump appeared in a new campaign-style ad posted on his Truth social account hours after the FBI raided his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

(Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Trump said that America has become a “joke” in many ways. The video takes a more exciting turn when it goes from black and white to color. Trump said that ‘hard working patriots’ will save America.

“There’s no mountain we can’t climb, no peak we can’t reach, no challenge we can’t face,” the former president said as instrumental music played behind him. “We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield.”

Hugh Hewitt on former President Trump’s home invasion: ‘Blockbuster’ moment

“The tyrants we’re fighting won’t stand a chance, because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone,” Trump urged viewers. “And it’s time for our country to start talking about greatness again.”

  • Men with guns stand outside Mar-a-Lago
    Image 1 of 6

    Three men stand with guns drawn outside the gates of Donald Trump’s private Florida estate after the FBI raided the sprawling property allegedly looking for classified documents. (Alone Sky/Fox News Digital)

  • Mar-a-Lago drives a truck with a Trump sign on the bed
    Image 2 of 6

    A Trump supporter crosses Mar-a-Lago with a Trump sign in the bed of a truck. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s name has been omitted from the sign. (Alone Sky/Fox News Digital)

  • Trump supporters holding flags and signs outside Mar-a-Lago
    Image 3 of 6

    Dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago to protest the FBI raid. (Alone Sky/Fox News Digital)

  • A guard with a gun stands by a black truck outside Mar-a-Lago
    Image 4 of 6

    An armed guard stands outside Donald Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago estate after 30 FBI agents scoured the property Monday. (Alone Sky/Fox News Digital)

  • A guard appears outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago
    Image 5 of 6

    A guard stands outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alone Sky/Fox News Digital)

  • A man with a Trump 2024 flag outside Trump's Florida home
    Image 6 of 6

    A man with a Trump 2024 flag is pictured outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, after the FBI raided Donald Trump’s private home. (Alone Sky/Fox News Digital)

The video ended with the quote reading: “… the best is yet to come.”

The emotional video is the latest in a string of presidential hints the former president has teased in recent months. President Trump’s son Eric mentioned his father’s 2024 run on “Hannity” Monday night.

“I hope — and I’m saying this for the first time — I hope he goes out and hits these guys again,” Eric Trump told Sean Hannity. “Because honestly, this country can’t survive this nonsense. It can’t.”