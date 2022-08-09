New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A decisive showdown for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in battleground Wisconsin takes center stage Tuesday, as four states from New England to the Upper Midwest hold primaries.

The battle for Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial nomination between conservative former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels is the latest test of GOP dominance between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, onetime running mates who could potentially face off. against each other for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Clayfisch and Mitchells lead a field of four Republican candidates, including state Rep. Timothy Ramthun. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, who is being targeted heavily by Republicans as he seeks a second term.

Michels — the billionaire owner of a construction company that was endorsed by Trump in early June. Two weeks ago, Pence once again cut ties with his former boss over his support for Clayfish.

Another high profile Conservative endorsement by Cleefish

“I’m tested and proven and ready to go,” Kleefisch said Wednesday while working with Pence at a campaign stop in suburban Milwaukee. “I’m a four-time statewide winner.”

Two days later, headlining a rally for Michels in Waukesha, Trump charged that “Rebecca Kleefisch doesn’t have what it takes to beat Tony Evers… if he runs against Rebecca, he’s going to win.”

After the Trump affair, Kleefisch vowed she would win Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

Asked by reporters on the eve of the primary for comments about Trump’s offensive attacks, Kleefisch replied: “There are no thoughts that I can share.”

And she seemed to discount Michels’ support for Trump when she stressed in an interview with Fox News on Monday that “the voters of Wisconsin are going to decide the outcome of this race.”

Michels’ campaign tried to frame Kleefish as a never Trumper, writing in an email to supporters on the eve of the primary that “if we don’t get Trump supporters to the polls to vote for Tim Michels on Tuesday, never Trumpers will win.” And Mitchell’s campaign argued that if Kleefish wins, “the media will falsely report that Wisconsinites have rejected Trump’s support.”

Evers will not face any primary challenges Tuesday.

In last week’s GOP gubernatorial primary in Arizona, former TV news anchor Kari Lake, narrow real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Karyn Taylor Robeson, who was endorsed by Pence, endorsed candidate Trump.

But in May, Georgia’s conservative Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was endorsed by Pence, defeated his Trump-backed challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

In Wisconsin’s high-profile Senate race — one of a handful across the country that will likely determine whether Republicans win the chamber’s majority in November — GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is being heavily targeted by Democrats. Johnson faces a long-shot primary challenge from educator David Schroeder on Tuesday

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was his party’s all-but-certain Senate nominee on Tuesday, after his major rivals dropped out of the race in recent weeks and endorsed him. Barnes is joined by Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Reps. of New York. It also has the support of national progressive champions like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Barnes is part of a primary field that also includes four lesser-known Democrats.

President Biden narrowly carried Wisconsin to win the 2020 election, and at a rally on Friday, Trump blasted Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for not accepting his unproven claims that his 2020 loss to Biden was due to massive voter fraud.

Vos — who is the state’s longest-serving Assembly speaker — launched a controversial investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin and has led the passage of several bills that would tighten voting access in the state, but he has resisted Trump’s repeated calls to try to make 2020 void. Election results.

Trump, who had endorsed Vos’ Republican challenger in the primary just days earlier, called on those at the rally to “fire Robin Vos.”

Minnesota

Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is facing a long-shot primary challenge as he seeks a second term. Three Republicans are running in their party’s primary, including Dr. and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, who has endorsed the state GOP.

In the state’s Minneapolis-centered 5th Congressional District, progressive first-term Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of “The Squad,” is facing four primary challenges. One of them — former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels — has been endorsed by a handful of former Minnesota mayors, and Omar has highlighted his law enforcement support while criticizing him for pushing to disband the city’s police department.

In Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, in the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities, all eyes are on the November general election, when Democratic incumbent Republican Rep. Angie Craig and 2020 GOP nominee Tyler Kistner face off in a rematch.

Connecticut

Three Republicans are running in Tuesday’s Senate GOP primary in Connecticut, with the winner facing off against Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November. They are former state minority leader Themis Clarides, businesswoman Leora Levy and businessman Peter Lumai.

It’s been 40 years since a Republican won a Senate election in the blue state of Connecticut.

Vermont

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy is set to retire and take over the Senate seat he’s held for nearly half a century.

Longtime Republican Peter Welch is considered a strong frontrunner over the other two contenders in the Democratic primary. Former US Attorney Christine Nolan, Army veteran Gerald Malloy and investment banker Myers Mermel are vying for the Republican nomination.

Since Welch is running for Senate, both parties have competitive primaries for his open House seat.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott faced two primary challenges Tuesday. Activist Brenda Siegel is unopposed for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Fox News’ Daniel Hilsdon and Grady Trimble contributed to this report