Trump paints a grim picture, and Pence tries to look ahead in Washington’s dueling speeches.

Hours after his former No. 2 and eventual archrival in 2024 delivered a speech outlining a “road map for conservative leaders,” former President Trump delivered a dark and rambling speech on violent crime during his first appearance in D.C. since he missed Joe Biden’s inauguration day. ceremony and left the White House in 2020.

“We need a collective effort to defeat violent crime in America, and decisively defeat it, be tough and angry and evil if we have to,” Trump said in a speech to the America First Policy Institute. On January 6, 2021, he gave a speech calling on supporters he knew were armed to march to the US Capitol to stop the electoral vote count.

Trump’s speech echoes the themes of his 2017 inaugural address, in which he spoke of crime streets and “American carnage.”

“Our country is now a cesspool of crime,” he said on Tuesday. “We have blood, death and suffering on a scale once unthinkable due to the Democratic Party’s efforts to destroy and dismantle law enforcement agencies across America.”

Trump has detailed his set of policy prescriptions for combating the bleak picture of American society he has painted, calling for police cars to be parked “at every corner” while relocating homeless people from cities to “large tracts of low-cost land on the fringes.” city, the imposition of death sentences on convicted drug dealers, and the reinstatement of stop and frisk policies.

According to Brennan Justice Center, homicide rates rose nearly 30 percent in major cities in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. According to the agency, more than 75 percent of murders that year were committed with firearms. CDC.

What started as a speech that seemed to stick to the teleprompter’s political message of crime turned into a crude comedy that satirizes transgender people and the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.



Competing views of the Republican Party

Duel speeches in the nation’s capital highlight competing views on the future of the Republican Party.

But in contrast, former Vice President Mike Pence was reticent to call out.

In a Q&A session at a Young America Foundation event on Tuesday morning, a student asked Pence if the gap between former running mate extends to the rest of the conservative movement.

Pence countered, saying that he “could no longer be proud of the track record of the Trump-Pence administration.”

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to serve as vice president,” he said. “I don’t know if our movement is that divided. I don’t know if the president and I disagree on issues — we may have different accents.”

In his speech, Pence laid out a “freedom agenda” that he hopes will be “a beacon to help Americans navigate these turbulent waters,” highlighting economic opportunity and turning away “a pernicious awakening agenda.” He praised the Supreme Court’s recent decision removing the federal right to abortion, noting that it was made possible by three judges appointed by the “Trump-Pence administration.”

At times, Pence seemed to walk right up to the line, calling his former boss by his first name, but preferring veiled references instead.

“Conservatism is more important than any moment, any election or any person,” he said, adding later: “We will always correct the situation when our leaders deviate from the course.”

He repeatedly stressed that elections are the future, not the past.

“Frankly, 2022 may be the best chance we will ever have to create a solid majority, to revitalize the conservative movement, to fulfill the goal of conservatism and save our nation from the leftist tyranny of socialism and decadence,” he said.

Pence and Trump held separate rallies for candidates representing their own varieties of conservatism, highlighting the contrast in how each wants to shape the direction of the Republican Party.

Ahead of Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary, Pence has endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson while Trump’s nominee, Carey Lake, is running a campaign that echoes his false claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

In the Georgia Republican primaries for governor, Pence’s candidate, Gov. Brian Kemp, defeated former Senator David Perdue, Trump’s nominee.

Shadows of the January 6 hearing

The set of speeches by former candidates for the nomination came just days after the eighth public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. Throughout the hearing, the committee argued that Trump chose not to act as his supporters laid siege to the Capitol, chanting “Hang Mike Pence” in a last-ditch effort to overturn the presidential election results.

Pence defended his actions on the 6th when he presided over the Capitol’s ballot count, telling the conservative Federalist Society in February that Trump was “wrong” in suggesting he might reverse the results.

“I had no right to cancel the elections. The presidency belongs to the American people and only to the American people,” he said at the time. “And frankly, there is no more anti-American idea than the notion that anyone can elect an American president.”

According to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Pollmost Americans blame Trump for what happened on January 6 (57%), but only 18% of Republicans blame Trump.

Tamara Keith of NPR contributed to this report.