New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weiselberg is considering a plea deal as part of a Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into charges he evaded taxes by receiving perks that weren’t counted as income, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News.

Weiselberg, 75, pleaded not guilty last year to grand larceny, which in New York state is the unlawful taking of funds or property valued at $50,000 or more and carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Trump Organization CFO Alan Weiselberg Surrenders to Manhattan Dock Before Expected Tax-Related Charges

Weiselberg allegedly received benefits, including a company car and a company apartment in New York City.

A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News that Weiselberg is close to a plea deal that would significantly reduce the potential sentence for the charge before a trial that begins in October.

An attorney for Weiselberg declined to comment.

Weiselberg was indicted as part of then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation into the Trump Organization that began in 2019. Alvin Bragg is now serving as District Attorney.

Another source told Fox News that a court hearing in the matter will be held on Thursday.

Two Trump-related companies also pleaded not guilty to tax-related crimes as part of that investigation.

Another source familiar with the investigation told Fox News that one of Trump’s corporations will go to trial this fall and is not taking a plea deal.

Targeting Trump: A Look at the Investigations of the Former President; From Russia to Mar-a-Lago

A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A New York state judge last week rejected Weiselberg’s motion to dismiss his conviction.

The next trial will be held on September 12, with jury selection beginning on October 24.