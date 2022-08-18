Trump Organization CFO Alan Weiselberg pleads guilty in tax case. The deal requires him to testify.

NEW YORK – Alan Weiselberg, former President Donald Trump’s longtime top business lieutenant, pleaded guilty Thursday to all 15 criminal charges that he paid lavish corporate benefits in off-the-books payments from the Trump Organization without paying taxes.

The deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office requires him to testify truthfully about the scheme if called as a government witness in the scheduled October trial of two Trump Organization companies, for which Weiselberg long served as chief financial officer.

Businesses facing similar tax fraud charges may face a more difficult trial defense challenge to overcome Weiselberg’s testimony.

The Trump Organization released a statement accusing Manhattan prosecutors of trying to force Wieselberg to “say bad things about President Trump or make up lies.” The statement called Weiselberg “a fine and honorable man” and said the companies would not plead guilty because they had done nothing wrong.

Investigating Donald Trump:Breaking news of the inquiry involving the former president

The plea agreement does not require Weiselberg to cooperate with prosecutors against Trump, who has not been charged.

However, terms of the deal require Weiselberg, 75, to pay nearly $2 million in New York state and city taxes and penalties.

Weiselberg’s defense attorney, Nicholas Gravant, said in a statement issued after the Manhattan Supreme Court hearing that the guilty plea was the most difficult decision of Weiselberg’s life. However, Gravant said Weiselberg “wants to end years of legal and personal nightmares for him and his family.”

“Rather than risk the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We are happy to get behind him,” the statement said.

Trump investigation:Amid a gathering storm of Trump investigations. The Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.

Behind Weiselberg’s plea deal

The guilty plea resulted from negotiations with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office after Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Manuel Murch recently denied a pretrial defense motion to dismiss the charges.

“Today Alan Weiselberg admitted in court that he used his position at the Trump Organization to bilge taxpayers and enrich himself,” Bragg said in a statement.

Bragg said the plea deal “directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weiselberg to give invaluable testimony in an upcoming trial against the company”.

Weiselberg’s sentencing will be delayed until after that trial. Merchan set a Nov. 15 date for a status hearing in the portion of the case involving Weiselberg. If he completes all parts of the deal, which includes waiving his right to appeal, he is expected to serve five months in prison, followed by five years of probation.

If he does not comply with the agreement, Weiselberg faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on the top felony charge in the case.

Wesselberg entered the guilty plea after Murchan outlined each of the 15 criminal charges and asked if the charges were true. Sitting at the courtroom defense table, Weiselberg quietly pleaded guilty to each count.

Weiselberg, dressed in a dark suit and light blue tie, declined a request for comment as he left the courtroom.

Weiselberg was indicted in July 2021

The case stems from a July 2021 indictment that accused Weiselberg and the Trump Organization of a scheme that ran from 2005 through mid-2021 and enabled business CFOs to collect tax-free benefits. Benefits reportedly included rent for an apartment on Manhattan’s West Side, utilities and garage expenses, as well as paying private school tuition for Weiselberg’s grandchildren.

In all, the indictment alleged that Weiselberg received $1.76 million in “off the books” compensation, which saved him from paying thousands of dollars in federal, state and city taxes.