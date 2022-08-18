Trump Org. CFO to plead guilty, testify against company

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s chief financial officer may plead guilty to tax evasion. The deal requires him to testify about illegal business practices at the former president’s company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Allen Weiselberg is charged with taking more than $1.7 million Off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organization over the years, including tax-free perks like rent, car payments and school tuition.

The plea deal requires Weiselberg to speak in court Thursday about the company’s role in the alleged compensation arrangement and to testify when the Trump Organization goes to trial in October on related charges, the people said.

Both men were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.

Weiselberg, 75, faces up to five months in prison at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island complex and will have to pay about $2 million in restitution, including taxes, penalties and interest. Said. If that sentence were to stand, Weiselberg would be eligible for release after about 100 days.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the Manhattan district attorney’s office and attorneys for Weiselberg and the Trump Organization.

Weiselberg is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan district attorney’s lengthy investigation into the company’s business practices.

Weiselberg, long seen as one of Trump’s most trusted business associates, was arrested in July 2021. His lawyers argued that the Democrat-led district attorney’s office was punishing Trump for not giving him damaging information.

The district attorney is also investigating whether Trump or his company lied to banks or the government about the value of its assets to obtain loans or lower tax bills.

Former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who opened the investigation, last year ordered his assistants to present evidence to a grand jury and seek an indictment against Trump, said former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who previously led the investigation.

But after Vance left office, his successor, Alvin Bragg, allowed the grand jury to dissolve without charges. Both prosecutors are Democrats. Bragg said the investigation is ongoing.

The Trump Organization was not involved in Thursday’s expected indictment of Weiselberg and is scheduled to stand trial in the alleged compensation scheme in October.

Prosecutors allege the company paid senior executives, including Weiselberg, untaxed fringe benefits for 15 years. Weiselberg alone is accused of defrauding the federal government, the state and the city of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

Under state law, Weiselberg faces up to 15 years in prison for grand larceny, the most serious felony charge. But the charge does not carry a mandatory minimum, and most first-time offenders in tax-related cases do not end up behind bars.

Tax fraud charges against the Trump Organization are punishable by a fine of twice the unpaid taxes or $250,000, whichever is greater.

No charges have been filed against Trump in the criminal investigation. The New York Republican denounced the investigations as a “political witch hunt,” saying his company’s actions were standard practice in the real estate business and in no way criminal.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James sat for a deposition in a parallel civil trial over allegations Trump misled creditors and tax officials about the values ​​of company assets. Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment defense More than 400 times against self-incrimination.

Follow Michael Cisak on Twitter twitter.com/mikesisak . Send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/ .