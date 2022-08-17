Trump ordered legal counsel to testify in election hearing

ATLANTA (AP) — A Colorado judge on Tuesday ordered former President Donald Trump’s campaign legal adviser to travel to Georgia to testify before a special grand jury. is considering Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

The decision was made after a hearing by Judge Gregory Lammons in Fort Collins, Colorado. A request from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coerced testimony from attorney Jenna Ellis. According to testimony in court, prosecutors are interested in Ellis’ role in helping to coordinate and plan legislative investigations in Georgia and other states where false allegations of election fraud have been made.

Fulton County prosecutors bought plane tickets and made hotel reservations for Ellis in preparation for his Aug. 25 testimony.

The investigation began early last year with a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that call, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the votes to overcome his narrow election loss in the state. Since the empanelment of a special grand jury in May, it has become clear that the focus of the investigation has expanded beyond that call.

2022 mid-term elections Trump’s nemesis Liz Cheney lost in the Wyoming GOP primary Murkowski advanced in the Alaska Senate race, Palin in the House Governor Gordon Wins Wyoming GOP Primary in Bid for 2nd Term Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election trial

Advertisement

Willis filed the petitions last month The judge is overseeing a special grand jury seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers, including Ellis, US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Because they didn’t live in Georgia, she had to use a process Getting a judge in their state to order them to appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta.

Giuliani, he was informed, was the target The trial, set for testimony before a special grand jury on Wednesday. Graham’s subpoena ordered him to testify on Aug. 23, but he said he would appeal the judge’s Monday order refusing to quash his subpoena.

In the petition seeking Ellis’ testimony, Willis identified her as “a lawyer for the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Ellis appeared with Giuliani at a state Senate committee hearing at the Georgia Capitol on December 3, 2020, during which he made false allegations of election fraud, Willis wrote. When Congress convened to certify the election results on January 6, she wrote at least two legal memos to Trump and his lawyers urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to “disregard certified Electoral College votes from Georgia and other deliberately ‘contested’ states.” , 2021, the petition said.

Advertisement

Ellis’ actions were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” Willis wrote.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, signed Willis’ petition to order Ellis and other Trump associates to testify. He issued so-called material witness affidavits stating that he was a “necessary and material” witness to the special grand jury trial.

Advertisement

In the hearing, which was streamed online, Judge Lamons, a Colorado judge, heard arguments from Michael Melito, Ellis’ attorney with the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office in Colorado, and Dan Downs, the prosecutor. Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten testified via video conference from Atlanta why Ellis’ appearance was necessary.

The Lamons found that there was sufficient evidence that Ellis was a physical witness and that there was no evidence that a day’s travel to Atlanta for testimony would have been an undue burden. He said Judge McBurney in Georgia should address any issues of attorney-client privilege Ellis may want to raise.

A special grand jury serves in secret and does not have the power to issue an indictment. After completing its investigation, it will issue a report with recommendations. Willis must decide whether to go to a regular grand jury for an indictment.