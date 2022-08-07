New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas, former President Donald Trump blamed the rise in violent crime in American cities.

Donald Trump hints at 2024 White House comeback bid: ‘The time is coming’

“Broken criminals are being released on cashless bail to continue their violent attacks on America,” Trump said. “Whole communities are being torn apart by stabbings, shootings, strangulations, rapes and murders.”

The former president blamed the increase in crime in urban America on Democratic elected officials.

Trump said that the streets of our cities run by the Democratic Party are soaked with the blood of innocent victims. “Gunfights between bloodthirsty street gangs, random killings, groups of wonderful, cute little kids with bullets ripping through them.”

Trump easily wins TEXAS CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll; DESANTIS Sec

Trump said injustice along the US-Mexico border is playing a role in the rise in crime.

“The Republican Party should campaign on a clear pledge that they will fight with everything they have to close the border if they are empowered,” he said.

These comments were made while delivering a keynote address at CPAC. Much of the speech focused on the political dysfunction seen under the Democratic Party regime in Washington.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“School prayer is banned, but drag shows are allowed … You can’t teach the Bible, but you can teach kids that America is evil and that men can get pregnant,” Trump said, adding, “We should abolish the Department of Education if federal bureaucrats are going to push this radicalism.