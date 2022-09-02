New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, slamming former President Trump and “MAGA Republicans,” was “not political.”

Jean-Pierre made the comments during a White House press briefing on Friday.

“He believes that when it comes to our democracy it’s very important to be very loud, really loud. So for him it’s not a political speech,” Jean-Pierre said.

During a speech in Philadelphia, Biden said the modern Republican Party is “dominated” by “MAGA Republicans.”

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under attack. We will do nothing to pretend otherwise,” he said. “There is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

“Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans,” Biden added.

He also said that “Donald Trump and Republicans like us represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic.”

Biden said “MAGA Republicans” “have no respect for the Constitution” and “don’t believe in the rule of law.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — America has no right to choose back, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,” Biden said.

Asked by Fox News’ Peter Ducey on Friday if he considered all Trump supporters a threat to the country, Biden said, “I don’t consider Trump supporters a threat to the country.”

“When people voted for Donald Trump and now support him, they didn’t vote for an attack on the Capitol, they didn’t vote to overturn the election. They voted for the philosophy he put forward,” Biden said Friday.

“I’m not talking about something else, it’s inappropriate … the failure to recognize and condemn violence when it’s used for political purposes. The failure to condemn manipulation. [of] Election results,” Biden said.