Former President Trump’s lawyer Mark Levin said on the show that he is preparing to file a Fourth Amendment-related legal challenge “very soon” against the Justice Department over the Mar-a-Lago attack.

Former federal prosecutor James Trusty said Trump’s legal team will be “very strong and very tough,” adding that they are going to “attack” the search warrant used in the FBI’s raid on the former president’s Florida estate. .

“This should be a matter of public filing. So the entire United States should read this,” the trustee said of the former president’s move. As for the timing of the move, the trustee said Monday it was “possible” but added “it’s probably more like hours.”

“It’s coming very soon,” he said.

“You know, the Fourth Amendment requires exclusivity. It requires a narrowness to break into a person’s home. And there’s language in this warrant. And remember, all we’ve seen is the warrant and the list. But the warrant has the language. If you find a classified document, you can circle the whole box, around it. “You can pick any box that’s there. And it’s really the functional equivalent of a simple search. There’s no limit to the scope of that kind of warrant,” Trustee said. The Mark Levin Show.

The trustee said Trump was “entitled” to a specific inventory list of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago, and said the publicly released property receipt was “a very vague document.”

“We are very far behind the government playing fair and giving us the details we deserve,” the trustee said.

He also called it “puzzling” that FBI agents seized items such as the former president’s attorney-client privilege information and passports.

Agents from the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Florida estate on August 8 and seized 11 sets of materials classified as classified, as well as some classified as top secret.

Trump has denied any items he had at Mar-a-Lago were classified.

Trump’s attorney called for “judicial intervention” at the district court level, which would “help us defend the president’s First Amendment rights,” adding, “We will come out swinging.”

The trustee called for a third party to be involved with the goal of stopping the Justice Department “in their tracks when inspecting these documents.”

“They don’t want or want a filter team that is looking at these materials right now because of the nature of this search and the misrepresentations, frankly, that we’re getting from the DOJ about why they did the search and how they conducted it,” the trustee said on the Mark Levin Show.

He said it was “strange territory” and “it’s troubling territory in terms of historical precedent”, noting that there were large volumes of documents taken under privilege.

“We feel that there is a legitimate bulk of potential documents subject to jurisdiction and we are not prepared to simply take that on faith,” the trustee said.

Trump previewed the legal challenge in a Truth Social post on Friday, noting that a “major motion” would be filed soon.

“A major Fourth Amendment motion will soon be filed regarding the illegal break-in of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before an ever-important midterm election. My rights, along with the rights of all Americans, have been violated on a scale never seen before in our country. Remember, they’re also on my campaign. The biggest witch hunt in USA history has been going on for six years now, and there are no consequences for the scammers. This must not be allowed. Keep it up!,” Trump said.