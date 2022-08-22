Trump lawyers want to halt Mar-a-Lago document review, want special master to oversee review

Donald Trump’s lawyers want to halt continued review of classified documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month until a special master is appointed to shield unrelated or privileged material from scrutiny, according to court documents. Entered on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by Trump’s legal team The search characterized the search in highly political terms and called the government’s search warrant overly broad because it authorized FBI agents to “seize boxes of documents merely because they are physically found among other items allegedly within the scope of the warrant.”

The former president’s lawyers also accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of using the criminal justice system to change the political landscape.

In their filing, Trump’s lawyers also said that Garland’s recent statement acknowledging the discovery “clearly suggests that the decision to raid Mar-a-Lago just 90 days before the 2022 midterm elections involved political calculations aimed at diminishing a prominent voice in the Republican Party, President Trump”.

The lawsuit argues that the government’s administration of search warrants raises fundamental Fourth Amendment concerns, a reference to the part of the US Constitution that protects citizens from “unreasonable searches and seizures” without showing good cause for such actions.

Trump’s lawsuit comes as a federal magistrate said he would consider releasing portions of an affidavit federal authorities used as the basis for the search.

Last week, US Magistrate Bruce Reinhardt ordered Justice Department lawyers to provide a redacted or redacted version of the search warrant affidavit by Thursday for his consideration of whether any of the document’s contents can be released.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart is facing a firestorm to sign the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. Who is he?

Prosecutors have opposed the release of the document, even in its redacted state, arguing that it would provide a “roadmap” for the ongoing investigation, which is reviewing possible obstruction of justice and violations of espionage laws.

“The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mara-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said. The United States will file its response in court.

The Trump challenger, meanwhile, argued that the government’s “reckless attempt at a search warrant” raised grounds for suppression of government seizures based on Fourth Amendment violations.

The lawsuit argues that “the appointment of a special master by the court is necessary to preserve the sanctity of executive communications and other privileged material.” The lawsuit argues that the court should block federal investigators from further reviewing the seized material until Trump’s legal arguments are decided. It also asked the court to order the government to provide a detailed and more specific list of what was seized.

The lawsuit was filed on Trump’s behalf by three attorneys: Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney who specializes in water, fire, fraud, vandalism and theft claims involving properties; James Trusty, a Washington, DC-based former prosecutor who now focuses on multi-district white collar crime litigation; and Evan Corcoran, a former Baltimore-based prosecutor who represented former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the January 6 committee.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said “this Mar-a-Lago break-in, search and seizure was illegal and unconstitutional and we are taking all necessary steps to get the documents back.”