Trump lawyers call document probe ‘misguided’, urge judge to continue blocking DOJ from records taken from Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s lawyers called the criminal investigation ‘unprecedented and misleading’.

The Justice Department asked a judge to allow a criminal investigation during a special master’s review.

Donald Trump argued against allowing the Justice Department to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago while a special master independently reviews the records, in a court filing Monday that called the investigation “unprecedented and misguided.”

U.S. District Judge Allyn Cannon temporarily halted the department’s criminal investigation while an independent review is conducted. But she allowed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to continue a security assessment of her documents.

Trump and Justice Department lawyers submitted four names of potential special masters Friday, though they did not agree on any. Cannon has not set a time frame for when it will name the special master it authorized last week.

The Justice Department filed a notification that it will appeal its decision. Meanwhile, the department urged Cannon to lift a ban on investigators reviewing documents because the same officials who investigate criminal cases are linked to those contributing to intelligence reviews.

But in response, Trump’s lawyers said in their filing Monday that Cannon’s ruling for a special master could restore “order out of chaos” in the investigation, which they argued sought to criminalize Trump’s own possession of presidential records.

“This investigation of the 45th President of the United States is unprecedented and misleading,” the filing said.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched a month ago. What have we learned since then?

Trump’s lawyers also dismissed the urgency of the investigation, saying there was “no indication that any of the alleged ‘classified records’ were disclosed to anyone,” according to the filing. The documents were locked in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, protected by the Secret Service, Trump’s lawyers argued.

But former national-security officials told USA TODAY that the series of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago would normally only be read in a government-authorized secure room and then locked in a safe. Federal authorities said there is no government-authorized room for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Of the 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, FBI agents found 54 “Secret” and 11 “Top Secret” documents. Another 48 blank folders had classified banners and 42 folders were marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Assistant.”